My newly discovered, super helpful household tips

Having lived and breathed time- and money-saving tips for more than 30 years now, I thought I knew it all. I cannot fathom how many thousands of tips and tricks my readers have shared together with all I’ve discovered on my own (borne out of desperation or just plain frugality). So far, I’ve learned enough to fill three hefty, published books (“Tiptionary,” “Tiptionary 2,” “Cheaper, Better, Faster”) with clever tips and DIY solutions. Could it be I’ve only scratched the surface? I think so, given what I’ve learned recently.

DOUBLE DUTY FOR TOILET CLEANER

It’s not like I’d never heard of it, but I’d routinely dismissed the idea. Common sense, you know. Gel toilet bowl cleaner to clean grout? Not long ago, I decided to test to prove this was nothing but a wacky idea. Surprise! It actually works. The gel glides out in a perfect little line, like it was born to be a grout warrior. Here’s the drill: Apply the gel (Clorox Clinging Bleach Gel is a good choice) on the grimy grout, let it sit there for five minutes, then grab an old toothbrush — or whatever scrubby tool you’ve got lying around — and get to work. You won’t be scrubbing till your arm falls off. Only a little elbow grease, and voila! Your grout will look like new.

RENEWAL FOR STALE CRACKERS

Ever pull out a box of crackers only to find they’ve gone stale and less than crisp? Don’t toss ‘em just yet! Here’s a trick I’ve come to swear by: After baking something and while the oven is still hot, even though you’ve turned it off, spread the sad, stale crackers on a cookie sheet and pop them into the oven. Don’t turn the oven back on; just shut the door and walk away. By the time the oven cools, the crackers will come out crisp and snappy, like they just rolled off the assembly line. No magic, no waste and no more soggy saltines. Pretty slick!

THAT FRESH SMELL OF NOTHING

Got a closet that smells like it’s auditioning for a role in “The Haunted Attic”? Here’s a quick fix: Grab a little organza or mesh bag — something with holes so it can breathe — and toss in a few sticks of chalkboard chalk. Hang it on one of your hangers, and let the magic happen. The chalk soaks up moisture like a pro, keeping things dry and fresh. No more musty, mystery smells lurking in your closet, just dry clothes that smell the way they’re supposed to. Hint: A challenging situation will work best with several of these chalk bags.

DIY MULTIPURPOSE CLEANER

Some homemade cleaners pull off stunts that store-bought stuff only dreams of — and this little miracle cleaner is one of them. All you need is baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, and suddenly you’re a stain-fighting wizard. Got yellow armpit stains on your favorite white shirt? Gone. Baked-on crud welded to your cookie sheets? No match for this magic combo. Here’s the routine: Pour some baking soda in a small bowl. Add enough fresh (it can lose its power after six months, or sooner if not stored closed in a dry, dark place) hydrogen peroxide to make a paste. Seriously, it works on all sorts of stubborn messes that just won’t quit. And the best part? It’s cheap, easy and already sitting in your cupboard. Who needs fancy labels and chemical fumes when you’ve got baking soda and peroxide ready to do the dirty work?