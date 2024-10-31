Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA: Which is best for you?

They say one of the smartest ways to fund your nest egg and ensure a more comfortable retirement is to salt away as much as you can. One popular option for accomplishing this is a traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

Consider that more than 40% of U.S. households hold IRAs, with traditional IRAs being the most prevalent, owned by 31% of households, according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI), which also reports that IRAs represented $11.7 trillion in assets in 2022— comprising more than a third of the nation’s total retirement market. This marks a significant increase from 24% two decades ago and just 18% 30 years ago.

Comparatively, however, only about one in four households (32.3 million) contributed to a Roth IRA in 2022, per the ICI. Why is a Roth IRA less popular than a traditional IRA, and how might many pre-retirees be missing out on a golden opportunity that Roth IRAs represent? For answers, let’s take a closer look at both options, including distinct differences when it comes to eligibility, contributions, tax benefits, and withdrawal rules.

First, be aware that for 2024, the maximum total annual contribution for both types of IRAs, and all your IRAs combined, is $7,000 if you’re under age 50, and $8,000 if you’re 50 or older.

With a Traditional IRA, anyone with earned income can contribute, but the ability to deduct those contributions may be limited based on your income and whether you’re enrolled in an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

Your eligibility to contribute to a Roth IRA depends on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). For 2024, to contribute the full amount of $7,000 to a Roth IRA (or $8,000 if you’re 50 or older), your MAGI must be below $146,000 for single filers or below $230,000 for those who file jointly.

The main tax differences between these two concerns when you receive the tax benefit. Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars. That means you don’t get a tax deduction when contributing. The big benefit of a Roth IRA arrives in retirement, because withdrawals—including earnings—are completely tax-free, as long as you meet certain conditions.

Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, offer tax-deferred growth; in other words, contributions might be tax-deductible, reducing your taxable income for the year. The caveat? When it’s time to withdraw money in retirement, those funds are taxed as regular income.

If we compare a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA over 30 years, the benefits of the latter become more apparent. Imagine you invest $6,000 in a traditional IRA with a 7% annual return; if so, your account will grow to about $43,219. However, when you withdraw the funds, let’s assume you’ll be taxed at 25%, leaving you with around $32,415 after paying about $10,805 in taxes. But if you invest the same $6,000 in a Roth IRA with after-tax dollars, it should grow to about $43,219. Since Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free, you keep the entire amount. This means you end up with an additional $10,805 compared to the traditional IRA, making the Roth IRA a potentially better option for long-term growth due to its tax-free withdrawals.

When it comes to accessing the funds, traditional IRAs mandate that you start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) by age 73. Withdrawals before the age of 59½ are typically subject to both income taxes and a 10% penalty unless you qualify for an exception. But Roth IRAs are more flexible. There are no RMDs during the account holder’s lifetime, allowing tax-free growth for as long as you want. What’s more, you can withdraw your contributions at any time without penalty or taxes, though earnings can only be withdrawn tax-free if you’re at least 59½ and have held the account for five years or more.

So, what’s the right choice for you? Deciding between a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA should be based on different factors, especially your current financial situation and how you anticipate your tax bracket changing in retirement. The bottom line? Traditional IRAs are more beneficial if you need an immediate tax break, while Roth IRAs may offer more advantages if you’re looking for tax-free income during retirement.

To make a more informed decision, consult with a trusted investment professional, personal finance expert, tax advisor, or certified financial professional.