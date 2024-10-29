Gold Star Family Memorial breaks ground in Bourbonnais park

BOURBONNAIS — Though it was a happy occasion, Alexis McCullough got a bit misty-eyed when asked what her late father might think of Friday’s groundbreaking for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument she is bringing to Marcotte Park for her Eagle Scout Service Project.

“I hope he would be proud,” she said. “He was a really big military dude, and this entire project, deep down, is definitely dedicated to making him proud and honoring his memory, because he was so important to me.”

The display of emotion was perfectly understandable, as the now 17-year-old has kept her dad, Col. Mark McCullough, in her thoughts throughout the process of what local Scout leaders have said is the most ambitious project they’ve seen.

The day was special for more than one reason; the Troop 319G Life Scout and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School junior also celebrated her birthday Friday.

A table of cupcakes was shared with the roughly 50 people in attendance.

<strong>GETTING HERE</strong>

Done through the Woody Williams Foundation, the $120,000 black-granite monument will pay tribute to Gold Star families, those who have lost loved ones in active duty military service.

After more than a year of planning and promoting, McCullough raised enough funds to place the order for the monument’s materials.

As of Friday, she has reached about $84,000.

The design process is in motion while she awaits the final pledged funds for the monument to come through.

With handicap accessibility and landscaping features now in the works, the total cost of the project is expected to exceed $120,000.

“With the help of all the village directors, coordinators, and the landscapers and everything, they’ve come together and really helped form a really great plan,” she said.

McCullough has been working with the village of Bourbonnais and PSI Construction, which is donating its services for the project.

Fundraising efforts are slated to continue through the fall and winter.

McCullough’s goal is to have a dedication ceremony and placement of the monument sometime next spring. She is hoping to involve other Gold Star Family members with the dedication.

<strong>LEARNING PROCESS</strong>

The support network she and her family discovered after becoming Gold Stars in 2019, when Col. McCullough died of a heart attack on active duty in the U.S. Army, inspired the young McCullough to find a way to honor others with similar experiences and promote the resources that are available.

The five-year anniversary of his passing was Oct. 16, which the family marked with a fundraiser at Hoppy Pig in Bradley.

“That turned out really good,” McCullough said. “We got a lot of donations.”

As for what the process so far has taught her, McCullough said she’s gathered how important it is to have patience.

A project of this magnitude doesn’t take shape in a day.

“From the start, I didn’t even fathom this happening,” she said. “I didn’t even know, like 100% for sure, if I would be able to make it. But throughout the journey, I learned that being patient is a key part of the entire process, because if I decided, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna quit because it’s not going as fast as I want it to,’ then I wouldn’t be standing here [at the groundbreaking] today.”

<strong>A SCOUT’S PERSPECTIVE</strong>

Rick Kimmel, committee chairman for Troop 319G in St. George, was impressed right away with McCullough’s proposal.

She was able to answer all of his questions from the jump.

“I’ve never seen a project like this before in my life,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel said less than 2% of Scouts nationwide make it to the rank of Eagle Scout.

“The younger girls in the troop look up to her like nobody’s business,” he said.

Mike Lind, chartering organization representative for the Harvey Ruel American Legion Post 1164, has been involved in Scouting for about 45 years, including 11 years as a Scoutmaster.

“I’ve sat in on a lot of presentations, and this was by far the best I’ve ever seen,” Lind said. “Especially as a Vietnam veteran — I was one of the lucky ones who made it home — this project has a special place to me.”

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, a former Scoutmaster, said he has been involved in hundreds of Eagle Scout projects, none of which matched the scope of McCullough’s project.

When she first pitched the idea to Schore, he looked across his desk and asked her a serious question.

“Are you sure about it?” he said.

She was, in fact, “extremely sure” about it.

“From the very, very beginning, there was no Plan B,” he said. “This was Plan A.”

Schore said he’s proud of all the hard work he has seen since that meeting took place.

“We’re so happy to have this at our park,” he said.

It is safe to say, Col. McCullough would be proud, too.

A spaghetti dinner will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais. The dinner is free with a donation; the goal is to encourage fellowship with Gold Star families and supporters in the area.

Gold Star family members are encouraged to reach out with their contact information; contact 815-683-5005 or GoldStarEagleProject@gmail.com.

For more information, visit <a href="https://woodywilliams.org/monuments/bourbonnais-il.html" target="_blank">https://woodywilliams.org/monuments/bourbonnais-il.html</a> or find <a href="https://www.facebook.com/p/McCullough-Gold-Star-Project-100092443539093" target="_blank">McCullough Gold Star Project</a> on Facebook.