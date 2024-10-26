What's wrong with my seat belt?

<strong>Q:</strong> My driver seat belt fails to retract all the time and one day may damage the door. I’ve shown my belt retraction to two dealership mechanic foremen with pictures of it hanging outside the car. They say they can only fix it if it happens to them. Is there anyone else to turn to? My door sill paint is wearing thin. <strong>— J.S, Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It will never happen to the service guy if he doesn’t get out from behind the desk. Ask him to get behind the wheel, latch the belt and unlatch it. The culprit may be as simple as a dirty belt. Or, it may have a faulty retractor mechanism.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2007 Lexus RX350 with 93,000 miles. Since I am turning 70, and it has a long-predicted life with the regular maintenance it has received, I have decided this will be my last car. It has everything I need except backup sensors or a camera. Can you recommend an aftermarket device so that I will be able to avoid the cars speeding through the Target parking lot who assume I know they are there? It is the only thing that I need. Thanks for your good advice. — K.R., Minneapolis

A: There are numerous backup cameras in the market. Some even work with your smart phone. Many simply attach to the license plate frame, but also require wiring. However, this is not my area of expertise, so I suggest you visit your local Best Buy or consumer electronics outlet.

<strong>Q:</strong> You recently answered a question from A.G. about run flat tires after A.G. had to wait two hours for a tow truck. After I bought my granddaughter a 24-year-old car, I quickly learned that when the tow truck company tells you there is a two hour wait, you should immediately walk into the closest restaurant and order a meal. The tow truck will then show up in 5 minutes. This trick worked twice for me. <strong>— D.S., Sacramento, California</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There seems to be a bit of karma in that.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 1997 Ford F-53 7.5-liter V-8 with 93,000 miles and need to replace spark plugs. I am worried about stripping the threads when removing the old plugs. Do I warm up the engine first or remove the plugs cold? <strong>— R.F., Colorado Springs, Colorado</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Allow the engine to cool. Removal will be easier, and you won’t burn your fingers. My advice is to soak the area in the cylinder heads where the plugs go with a penetrating fluid. Give it a little time to do its job.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2016 Toyota Sienna with more than 400,000 miles on it. I bought it new and drove every single mile on it. I have been taking care of it very well. For the last few thousands of miles, I have noticed that the shifting is not smooth, especially at low speeds when speed is changing slightly. I have never done the transmission service, nor was it ever suggested by the dealers. I want to fix this problem and keep this Sienna for a long time. Your suggestions? <strong>— M.A., Des Plaines, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Unless the transmission is the sealed style that never requires changing, I suggest you change the transmission fluid. Your mechanic can tell by looking for the drain plug found on some older models. Your 2016 Sienna was built during the transition period.