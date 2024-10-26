Free chess classes to be offered at Kankakee Public Library

A chess class and lecture will soon be offered at the Kankakee Public Library, located at 201 E. Merchant St.

On Nov. 1, at 4:00 p.m., the Kankakee Public Library will offer a free chess class for beginners.

The classes will be taught by Austin Earsley.

This class is open to all ages and will provide a low-pressure environment to begin learning the basics of the game.

Earsley has studied chess for over 15 years and is an experienced tournament and scholastic instructor.

He has spent the last five seasons building the Kankakee County Chess League into a vibrant and active group.

This program is free and open to the public.

The chess lecture will be held on Nov. 2 at 9:15 a.m. at the Kankakee Public Library.

The lecture is for all skill levels and will take place immediately before the regular Chess League competition.

The lecture will provide tips and instructions based on attendees’ inquiries.

Earsley, who has coordinated the Kankakee County Chess League for several years and coaches the Bishop McNamara chess team, will lead the discussion.

Attendees are welcome to stay after for casual games or to observe the league play.

This program is free and open to the public.