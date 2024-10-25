BBCHS holds state trophy presentation for girls flag football team

Daily Journal staff report

It’s been almost a week since the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls flag football team ended its inaugural season, but the celebration for the Boilermakers is far from finished.

Wednesday night, the school held a state trophy presentation in Donald K. Turner Gymnasium, where classmates, family, faculty, staff, teachers and fans gathered to recognize their Boilers and celebrate the team’s IHSA Girls Flag Football State Finals fourth place trophy.

In the first girls flag football season in the IHSA, the Boilers went 17-3 on their way to their trip to state. Included in those wins was the inaugural All-City championship against Kankakee, whose only two losses in its own wonderful 10-2 season, and regional and sectional championships.

Freshman quarterback Elise Munsterman went 201-for-279 passing for 3,388 yards, 38 touchdowns and just one interception. Center Suttyn Hop was the leading beneficiary, leading the Boilers with 60 catches for 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns. Bristol Schriefer (784 yards, two touchdowns), Amber Melchor (727 yards, four touchdowns) and Kylie Stanek (700 yards, four touchdowns) gave the Boilers four receivers with at least 700 yards.

Neveah Brown was the team’s leading rusher, accounting for 1,764 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 carries. She also had 144 receiving yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Sophia DeCarlo recorded a team-high 126 flag pulls. Cortlynn Ninis led the team with four sacks. Avery Moutrey led the Boilers with eight interceptions, two more than teammate Leah Swilley.