Clarification

In Wednesday's preview story on the Harbor House Candlelight Vigil, information about an upcoming donation drive at the Farmers' Market was incorrect — there is no donation drive on Saturday. The Daily Journal sincerely regrets this error.

To donate items, please visit <a href="http://www.harborhousedv.org/support/donations" target="_blank">www.harborhousedv.org/support/donations</a> to find the list of needed items. Then, call 815-932-5814 to arrange a drop-off or visit <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/support/resale-shoppe/" target="_blank">www.harborhousedv.org/support/resale-shoppe</a> to see donations times at the Resale Shoppe.

For other ways to support Harbor House, visit <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/support/" target="_blank">www.harborhousedv.org/support</a>.