Uses for your dishwasher you never knew

Today I have surprising uses for the dishwasher as recommended by my awesome readers, plus a few tips for making sure that machine does its official job well.

<strong>Safe from the storm:</strong> Here in hurricane country, it is recommended that you stick all your important papers into freezer bags and put them in the dishwasher when a storm is approaching. The home appliance is heavy, attached to the house and waterproof, which makes it easy to find after the storm. <strong>— Mark H., Florida</strong>

<strong>Baseball caps:</strong> Instead of ruining your favorite cap in the washing machine, try washing it in the dishwasher! Place it on the top rack, making sure it’s secure so it won’t get bent out of shape. Run it through a complete cycle with your regular detergent, making sure you remove it before the drying cycle. It’ll come out looking as good as new, sweat stains and all. It’s always a good idea to do a test run with an old cap you don’t care about. (I know this tip works for me, but it may depend on our individual circumstances!) <strong>— Teresa, Pennsylvania</strong>

<strong>Pet collars and leashes:</strong> Your furry friend’s accessories can get pretty grimy, but a quick run in the dishwasher will have them sparkling clean again. Make sure to avoid leather, though — stick to nylon or rubber materials for best results. <strong>— Craig, New Mexico</strong>

<strong>Refrigerator shelves and drawers:</strong> Those sticky spills and stains in your fridge? No need to wrestle with them by hand. Pull out the plastic shelves and drawers, and load them into your dishwasher. It’s a timesaver and gets everything way cleaner than a quick wipe-down would. <strong>— Maci, California</strong>

<strong>Silicone oven mitts:</strong> These kitchen lifesavers can be hard to clean by hand, but the dishwasher can handle it! Just throw them in with the rest of your load and let the hot water work its magic on any stubborn food residue or grease. <strong>— Jewel, Oregon</strong>

<strong>Hope for the honey:</strong> If your jar of honey has crystallized, make sure the lid is screwed on tightly, then run it through a normal dishwasher cycle, and it will easily return the honey to its normal state. It is so much easier than soaking it in hot water, which never worked for me. <strong>— Elizabeth L., Iowa</strong>

<strong>Extreme cleaning:</strong> I once saw a dishwasher soap advertisement with the image of a crystal chandelier in the dishwasher. That’s what prompted me to try washing my synthetic horse harness that way. It worked! I did not add detergent. All it took was water to remove a year’s worth of horse sweat and grunge. I removed the harness before the heat cycle. I would not do it frequently, or use this method with leather tack, but it’s worth it before a show when I am pooped from all the other preparations. <strong>— Marty, Hawaii</strong>

<strong>Flip-flops and shower shoes:</strong> Instead of scrubbing them by hand, toss your plastic or rubber flip-flops in the top rack of the dishwasher. They’ll come out fresh and clean, ready for another round at the pool or beach. Just avoid putting leather or fabric shoes in there — stick to all-plastic shoes. <strong>— Cecily, Georgia</strong>

<strong>Kids’ plastic toys:</strong> If you’ve got a house full of little ones (or grandkids visiting), their toys can be a breeding ground for germs. Small plastic toys, like LEGO bricks or action figures, can go on the top rack (or in a mesh laundry bag) to get a good clean without much effort. Just avoid toys with batteries or any soft, plush pieces. <strong>— Cyrus, Nevada</strong>

<strong>Appliance collab:</strong> I put the lint trap for my dryer on the top shelf of my dishwasher to get the dryer sheet residue off. It works really well. <strong>— Barbara, Colorado</strong>

<strong>Filter favor:</strong> My husband is an appliance repairman. He recommends cleaning out all filters and drains in your dishwasher thoroughly and regularly. Many of the calls he makes are for appliance repairs that could have been avoided if only the filters had been cleaned out. <strong>— Lisa G., email</strong>

<strong>Run a vinegar rinse:</strong> To keep your dishwasher fresh and free from soap scum or mineral buildup, place a cup of white vinegar in a dishwasher-safe container on the top rack and run a hot cycle (no dishes, no detergent, just the vinegar). This little trick, done once a month, helps to eliminate odors and buildup, keeping your dishwasher working at its best.