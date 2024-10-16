2-Minute Drill: A historic Friday

As a sports editor who both covers a Friday night football game and then does the roundup for the games we don’t have a reporter at, getting back from my game and seeing how the rest of the area’s action unfolded is just as exciting as covering the actual game I’m at.

And when I got back from watching Bradley-Bourbonnais make a bit of school history by snapping a four-game, 16-year losing streak against longtime conference crossover rival Homewood-Flossmoor, I was excited to see that was just the start of the local history that was made Friday, as well as some fantastic finishes throughout the area.

In terms of headlining history, that has to go to St. Anne, as the Cardinals qualified for their first-ever postseason in program history.

The IHSA Football Playoffs had only been around for four years before the Cardinals disbanded their program following the 1977-78 school year, a program that returned last fall in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

And in just year two, head coach Alan Rood and the Cardinals got their fifth win of the year with a 61-8 victory over Unity Christian that qualified them for the I8FA Playoffs. Chris Link continued his season-long case for being the best player in the I8FA, rushing for 186 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the fifth time in six games he’s ran for at least four touchdowns and just the second he hasn’t amassed 200 yards (Editor’s note: The Cardinals have a forfeit victory as part of their 5-2 record).

While plenty of folks accustomed to 11-Man football are quick to naysay the 8-Man game, I couldn’t feel more opposite. It’s fast, exciting, wide-open football, and more importantly, whether it be schools with longtime programs that are down in numbers or schools that are just starting or restarting their programs, it allows for stories like the one developing in St. Anne.

On the individual level, Chase Rivera made history at Peotone, setting a school single-game record with an even 300 yards, as well as four touchdowns, in a 52-14 win over Streator. Rivera and the Blue Devils had the toughest possible three-game slate against Wilmington, Manteno and Coal City in the previous three weeks, and to see them not just show up healthy against the Bulldogs, but to see Rivera have such an electrifying performance, is nothing short of awesome.

Back to the Boilermakers, it was a magical night on North Street Friday, where three different players found the endzone and the Boilers forced three clutch turnovers in a matchup that pitted two high-flying offenses and fast, physical defenses against one another, with Ellis Johnson’s 27-yard field goal in the third quarter proving to be the eventual difference.

After falling on the wrong side of a three-point game in their last meeting, the Boilers finally snapped their lengthy skid against the Vikings, a skid that predated head coach Mike Kohl’s tenure. Quarterback Gavin Kohl was effective and efficient, going over 100 yards both in the air and on the ground (165 passing yards, two touchdowns, 107 rushing yards), and took advantage of an electric group of skill players. At 6-1 and surging, the Boilers are looking like a problem in Class 7A.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 7:

<ul><li>(7A-10)Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Homewood-Flossmoor 21</li><li>(6A-4)Kankakee 46, Bloom 0</li><li>(2A-RV)Chicago Christian 56, Bishop McNamara 13</li><li>(3A-2)Wilmington 21, (4A-7)Coal City 14</li><li>(4A-5)Manteno 27, Reed-Custer 19</li><li>Peotone 52, Streator 14</li><li>Herscher 28, Lisle 7</li><li>(2A-6)Bismarck-Henning 42, (2A-4)Momence 14</li><li>Central 55, Hoopeston 22</li><li>Westville 42, Watseka 14</li><li>Oakwood 44, Iroquois West 6</li><li>St. Anne 61, Unity Christian 8</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0 (Forfeit)</li></ul>

<strong>Wildcats stand tall in another classic with Coal City</strong>

The visiting Coalers were able to strike first at Wilmington in Friday’s annual collision of top-of-the-line Illinois Central Eight Conference programs Friday, but the Wildcats scored three unanswered touchdowns, all from Ryan Kettman, to fend off a late Coaler charge and remain unbeaten.

The Wildcats will have their biggest game of the year for the second straight week, as they hit the road to visit a Manteno team that’s also 7-0 after surviving a scare at Reed-Custer last week, where the Comets showed tremendous resilience amidst a tough season to give a state-ranked team all it could handle and then some.

<strong>Momence tripped up in battle of VVC unbeatens</strong>

Momence knew that if it wanted to turn last year’s co-Vermilion Valley Conference championship into a solo crown this year, last week’s home tilt with Bismarck-Henning is where it would likely be decided. The hosts were able to find the scoreboard first, but an ensuing offensive onslaught from the Blue Devils gave the visitors a convincing win that has them in the driver’s seat for the VVC this fall.

Despite only finding the endzone twice, the offense still put up yards, especially through the air, where receiver Brogan Halpin again cleared 100 yards (145) and scored. While the loss was obviously a bit of a setback, expect a major comeback over the last two regular season games and in the postseason.

<strong>Playoff pushing continues</strong>

Speaking of the postseason, the Cardinals’ clinching win this week gives the area eight playoff teams at the moment, and five more who are still alive.

Undefeated Manteno (Class 4A) and Wilmington (Class 2A) are near the top of their respective classes, per the latest IHSA Playoff Outlook released Monday. Six-win squads Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A), Kankakee (Class 6A) and Momence (Class 2A) all have the chance to finish the season at 8-1 and full of momentum. Coal City (Class 4A) is in the field with a 5-2 mark while Milford-Cissna Park (6-1) and St. Anne (5-2) are playing for seeding in the I8FA (Editor’s note: There is no outlook for the I8FA available).

Another two teams are a win away from playoff status, as Class 3A ICE rivals and Week 9 opponents Peotone and Herscher both sit at 4-3 with two games remaining. Bishop McNamara (Class 2A) is in must-win mode with a 3-4 record, hosting a Hope Academy team in a similar position as it looks to remain a Class 1A title threat.

VVC rivals Central and Watseka (Class 1A) are also both 3-4 with two weeks to play. The Warriors will have to start a two-game winning streak at Momence this week and the Comets will look to build on last week’s dominant showing by Aidan Podowicz and company against a winless Iroquois West team.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 7:

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}PASSING{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Castillo, Mom {/span}{span}17-for-39, 257 yards, TD; 66 rushing yards{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}G. Kohl, BB {/span}{span}12-for-15, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 107 rushing yards{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Pomaranski, SA {/span}{span}6-for-9, 144 yards, 3 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Podowicz, Cen {/span}{span}7-for-8, 134 yards, 3 TDs; 60 rushing yards, rushing TD; 36 receiving yards; punt return TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Reardon, RC {/span}{span}10-for-18, 129 yards, TD, 2 INTs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}RUSHING{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Rivera, Peo {/span}{span}300 yards, 4 TDs; 10 receiving yards{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Draper, Her {/span}{span}278 yards, 2 TDs; 53 receiving yards, receiving TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Akiyama, Man 2{/span}{span}49 yards, 4 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Link, SA {/span}{span}186 yards, 4 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Cain, Peo {/span}{span}151 yards, 2 TDs{/span}

{span}{span} {/span}{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}RECEIVING{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Halpin, Mom {/span}{span}145 yards, TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Mitchell, Cen {/span}{span}76 yards, 2 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}McHugh, CC {/span}{span}66 yards, TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Neveu, Cen {/span}{span}66 yards{/span}

{span}{span}Thompsen, SA {/span}{span}64 yards, TD{/span}{/span}