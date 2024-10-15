Frozen assets, stand-up chicken and more reader tips

I am always entertained and often educated by the tips readers mail in. Today is no exception. I’m pretty sure you will agree with me.

<strong>Safely frozen:</strong> I am on a waiting list to get a safe deposit box at my bank. While I wait, I am keeping my important papers in a heavy freezer bag in the deep freeze. I hear that, in a fire, the inside of the freezer doesn’t burn easily. <strong>— Jill N.</strong>

<strong>Stand the bird:</strong> To roast a whole chicken evenly and more quickly, set your Bundt pan on a cookie sheet. Now, stand that chicken over the center cone of the Bundt pan. Roast as you usually do or at 375 F until done. A standing chicken browns more evenly and cooks faster. <strong>— Priscilla G.</strong>

<strong>Fire ant extinguisher:</strong> In many areas of the country, fire ants are a very serious problem. The hills they build are difficult to get rid of, they attack very quickly and their sting burns for a long time. Instead of spraying with poisonous, expensive pesticides, just pour enough uncooked grits over the hill to completely cover it and then water the hill very well. The ants eat the grits, and when the water is applied they “swell up” and die. It works great and leaves no toxins in the surrounding areas for your children and pets to be exposed to. <strong>— Elaina M.</strong>

<strong>Art show:</strong> I love to see the artwork that my young boys bring home from school, but we can’t keep all of it. Instead, I take photos of each piece of artwork with my digital camera and put the pictures on my digital photo frame at work. That way, I can see their artwork all the time and it doesn’t clutter my house. <strong>— Erin J.</strong>

<strong>Grease cutter:</strong> I keep white vinegar in a used detergent bottle by my kitchen sink. When I have something greasy to wash, I squirt a small amount of vinegar onto the dish. This works wonders in containers that have had tomato sauce or some other tomato product in them. The vinegar quickly cuts the film of grease and residue. <strong>— Janet M.</strong>

<strong>Slippery chicken:</strong> Pulling the skin off chicken can be tough when it’s slippery because it’s difficult to get a good grip. Solution: Dip your fingers in flour first, and the skin will pull right off. <strong>— Gloria Z.</strong>

<strong>No more water spots:</strong> I have found that Rain-X Wipes are great for more than just your windshield. I use them on the exterior side of my house windows, my stainless steel sink and my shower walls and door. This keeps them all spot-free for weeks. <strong>— Angela R.</strong>

<strong>Spring clean:</strong> Use shaving foam to clean the rubber webbing on outdoor furniture. Just spray it once, let it stand for a bit and then wash off. It cleans all the spots and gunk left on over the winter. Made my furniture look like new. <strong>— Bobbie H.</strong>

<strong>Accessorize the kitchen:</strong> Wish you had the funds to update your kitchen? Instead of installing brand-new cabinets, save some money by switching out the old hardware for some brand-new handles or knobs. They’ll give the whole room a new look. <strong>— Grace M.</strong>

<strong>Walk to work:</strong> To achieve two of my New Year’s resolutions — to get more exercise and do more volunteer work — I’ve signed up to walk dogs at my local animal shelter. <strong>— Lorna B.</strong>

<strong>Curl control:</strong> I have curly hair. Instead of buying gel for curly hair, I use regular conditioner and just leave it in. I don’t rinse it out; I just towel dry. I blow-dry my hair and then scrunch it without a brush. Some frizz may appear again, but I simply place a small amount of conditioner in my hand and work it through the frizzy areas. My hair stays soft and not at all sticky. <strong>— Marianne R.</strong>