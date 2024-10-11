GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Wildcats emerge in instant classic with Coal City on emotional night

WILMINGTON — It was a long, physically and emotionally draining night in Wilmington Thursday, where after a lengthy pregame ceremony in honor of the team’s Volley for a Cure night, the Wildcats girls volleyball team was able to fend off Coal City in a three-set match that will be long remembered, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21.

With the win, the Wildcats improved to 18-6 and remained a perfect 11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The Coalers slipped to 15-11 and 8-3 in the ICE.

“It took a lot of teamwork, a lot of working together, trusting each other and not giving up,” Wildcats junior outside hitter Rachel Smith sad. “We wanted it more tonight and we showed it.”

The Coalers scored five of the first six points on the night to get off to the start required to knock off the ICE leaders, but it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to counter, as Reese Van Duyne’s tip gave them their first lead at 9-8.

Four ties ensued over the middle of the set until they gridlocked again at 14, but the Coalers once again made a run to hold a steady four-point lead from their 19th point until their 22nd. The Wildcats again made a push, tying the set at 24 on a Smith kill and winning the set on an errant Coalers kill attempt for a 26-24 result.

Wildcats coach Kelly Van Duyne said that her pregame and in-game message each night is the same — “we need to stay up when we’re up and we need to stay down when we’re down.”

She also said that with their backs against the wall early on, the Wildcats exemplified that message perhaps the best they have all season.

“Honestly, this is the first game where we were down, we didn’t get down on each other, didn’t get down on ourselves,’ Van Duyne said. “They pulled together, they pulled through and that’s how they came together in that first game.

“They were not gonna lose the first set to Coal City on their home court.”

In a similarly close second set, the Coalers were the ones who celebrated a two-point victory, forcing a decisive third set with a 25-23 win. In her first game back from an injury, senior outside hitter Emma Rodriguez found a groove in the middle set, recording three early kills in the Coaler’s first five points

Throughout the course of the season, being able to rely on her rock solid senior class has been a blessing for Coalers coach Pam McMurtrey, a class that leads just as well as they play to create a recipe for success in Coal City this season.

“They are amazing leaders,” McMurtrey said. “They’re fun, this group is a great group and they work really hard together.

“These seniors are a great group of leaders and we rely on them a lot.”

The Coalers carried their second-set momentum into the start of the third, quickly pulling ahead 7-3 when Rodriguez and classmate Abby Viano got a block. Wilmington again made its way back into the lead, taking its first lead of the third set 15-14 on a Coalers side out.

The two teams went on to alternate points until a 17-17 tie, where Reese Van Duyne’s kill gave the Wildcats an 18-17 lead. They scored six of the next seven point, earning a little breathing room at 24-18 before a 3-0 spurt from the Coalers.

But after a Coal City serve went awry, the Wildcats secured the final point of the night to keep their conference record perfect.

“Obviously it was a big game — our pink night, there was a lot on the line for us, being undefeated in conference,” Smith said. “Just pulling out that last bit of energy, it was a late night, but at the end of the day we wanted it.”

The Wildcats have a three-game conference lead over the second-place Coalers with three games remaining and have secured a share of the ICE title. But they aren’t celebrating anything yet, looking to end the regular season strong to gear up for what they hope is a lengthy postseason run.

“We have a lot of returning girls from last year, and we started off really strong last year and then kind of tailored off at the end and didn’t go as far as we wanted to,” coach Van Duyne said. “It was still a good season, 23-10, but a lot of the girls knew that when we got to this halfway point in October, we had to keep pushing through.”

The Coalers have equally high hopes with just over a week of regular season volleyball left. However things shake out down the stretch and in the postseason, McMurtrey has enjoyed coaching a group that loves each other as much as they love the game.

“They actually have fun together, they work hard together, they push each other, they are positive with each other,” McMurtrey said. “When someone’s down, someone helps them pick it up and get going again.

“They’re an amazing team and fun to be with every day.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Individual stats were not immediately available and will be added Friday.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers head north for the Montini Invite this weekend before they return home to take on Herscher at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats visit Lisle at 7 p.m. Tuesday.