Why financial literacy is important

How well do you grasp financial concepts and money matters? You may be surprised to learn that nearly half the country is regarded as financially illiterate.

In fact, merely 57% of adults have a solid understanding of personal finance, according to recent research conducted by MarketWatch, which defines financial literacy as the knowledge you have about money, the various choices available for saving and investing, and the innate resources you can draw from to accomplish specific financial objectives – including saving for a major expense, funding a college education, preparing for retirement, purchasing a home, paying off debts, or investing to secure your financial future. Over 40% of Americans are unfamiliar with key financial tools like Roth IRAs, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts. And although nearly 70% of individuals are aware of 401(k) plans, many don’t fully understand how to use them effectively.

Missouri, Utah, and Virginia lead the nation in financial literacy, while Alaska, Washington, D.C., and South Dakota rank at the bottom in terms of financial literacy rates.

Want more proof that financial literacy is lacking among many of us? The P-Fin Index, a comprehensive gauge of personal finance knowledge, made up of 28 questions, is posed annually to U.S. adults – evaluating eight critical areas of finance, including earnings, saving, insurance, and risk comprehension. According to 2024 data from this index, financial literacy in the U.S. has hovered around 50% over the past eight years, with a slight 2% decline in the last two years. Per the index, Americans are most confident in topics like borrowing, saving, and spending, while they find understanding financial risk to be the most challenging.

Want to improve your financial literacy? Here are some tried-and-true tips:

<strong>Read up on the subject.</strong> Start by immersing yourself in financial literature via books and articles on finance, which can provide a strong foundation. Get more familiar with essential topics like saving, budgeting, managing debt, and investing.

<strong>Head back to the classroom.</strong> Sign up for an online webinar/course or an in-person class (some community groups, banks, and financial institutions offer no-cost seminars and courses) that teaches the basics of personal finance. Many platforms offer affordable or free educational opportunities that range from basic financial principles to advanced investment techniques.

<strong>Use different financial apps, tools, and resources.</strong> Dabble in free budgeting software, investment trackers, and financial calculators that can help you monitor spending and make more informed financial plans.

<strong>Track your money carefully.</strong> Balancing your accounts regularly and recording your earnings and expenses consistently will help you manage your finances more effectively and adjust your spending as needed. Additionally, regularly review your credit card statements, bank accounts, and investment portfolios. Keeping track of these documents will help you stay informed about your financial status so you can make necessary adjustments.

<strong>Set financial goals.</strong> Project what you’d like to have saved and invested by dates/years in the future and regularly track these objectives to see if you’re staying on course.

<strong>Follow market news.</strong> Stay current with the latest news on the stock market and other financial markets to better understand current economic trends and market conditions.

<strong>Get involved.</strong> Engage with financial communities through discussion groups, local meetups, and/or online forums. Connecting with others interested in personal finance can provide new insights and practical tips.

<strong>Get a guru.</strong> Enlist a certified financial planner or other financial advisor who can provide personalized guidance and help tailor strategies geared toward your unique financial needs and goals.