Kankakee County to receive federal resources for law enforcement to tackle drug threats

KANKAKEE — U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Manhattan, announced Friday that Kankakee County will now receive additional federal resources for law enforcement to help crack down on illicit drug trafficking and address the overdose epidemic through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program.

The HIDTA Program, funded by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), coordinates and assists federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies to address regional drug threats and reduce illicit drug production and trafficking.

Kankakee County has been identified as a prime territory for drug trafficking organizations due to its multiple interstates, state routes, and daily bus and Amtrak stops. This new designation will allow critical additional resources to be deployed to law enforcement in Kankakee County working to seize illicit drugs like fentanyl, prevent and reduce gun violence and other violent crime associated with drug trafficking, improve interdiction efforts through enhanced data sharing and targeting, and dismantle illicit finance operations.

“Drug trafficking, the gun violence and crime related to it, and the overdose epidemic has taken too many lives in the Second District and across the country,” said Kelly in a news release.

“I’m grateful for the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment and focus to crack down on illicit drug trafficking. We are seeing improvement, but we know there’s more that must be done. We must keep highways and public transportation in Kankakee County safe and free of drug trafficking. By supporting the law enforcement in Kankakee County, we can expand efforts to stop the supply line of dangerous drugs like fentanyl.”

“Since Day 1, the Biden-Harris Administration has made disrupting the supply of illicit fentanyl and other synthetic drugs a top priority,” said White House Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta in the release.

“At President Biden and Vice President Harris’ direction, we have taken historic action and made historic investments over the past four years to strengthen law enforcement efforts and crack down on illicit drug trafficking. Under their leadership, violent crimes are at record lows, illicit drug seizures are at record highs, and after years of tragic double-digit increases, the overdose death rate has finally begun to decline. There is still more work to be done, and we are committed to ensuring that states have the critical resources they need to promote public health and public safety in their communities. Today’s action will help support law enforcement in Kankakee County and strengthen our whole-of-society effort to address the overdose epidemic and save lives.”

<strong>HIDTA PROGRAM </strong>

The HIDTA program supports regional law enforcement efforts in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. In 2023 alone, the HIDTA program supported law enforcement in successfully disrupting and dismantling more than 3,000 drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, removing more than $17 billion of illegal drugs from the market (including more than 9,000 kilograms and more than 117 million pills of fentanyl), and seizing $641.9 million from drug traffickers.

HIDTAs also collaborate closely with public health partners on innovative strategies to reduce fatal and non-fatal overdoses and substance use. Earlier this summer, amid record declines in violent crime nationwide, the Biden-Harris Administration announced over $276 million in new funding for the HIDTA Program. Preliminary data from the first half of this year show that violent crime is continuing to drop at record levels in America, and is at a 50-year low.

At the same time, the Biden-Harris Administration has also removed decades-long barriers to treatment for substance-use disorder and expanded access to life-saving overdose reversal medications to help address the overdose epidemic and save lives.