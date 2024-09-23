Fed Announces Rate Reduction: What that means for real estate

BY Peter Miller

Mortgage rates have been falling significantly since April. The Federal Reserve's decision to lower bank rates for the first time since March 2020 will likely continue the downward path of home financing costs.

Lower rates have been happening for some time. According to Freddie Mac, weekly mortgage rates went from 7.79% in late October to 6.2% in mid-September. That's a drop of more than 1.5% in less than a year, a change that represents a serious reduction in monthly cash costs for new borrowers.

Borrow $300,000 at 7.79%, and the monthly mortgage principal and interest cost is $2,157.54 over 30 years. Borrow the same amount at 6.2%, and the monthly expense drops to $1,837.41, a savings of $320.13 monthly or $3,842 yearly.

Saving almost $4,000 a year is a big deal for most households. According to the Census Bureau, the real median household income was $80,610 in 2023. That's up 4% from 2022 and the "first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019." In rough terms, household income went up $269 a month.

Combine monthly mortgage savings ($320) with average household income increases ($269), and at least some households can have an additional $589 per month with refinancing. That's $7,068 a year.

Such lower mortgage costs impact the real estate market in several ways.

First, real estate is more affordable with lower mortgage costs. With reduced monthly payments for principal and interest and a larger monthly income, potential buyers who were frozen out of the marketplace may want to reconsider financing options. Be sure to shop around for the best available rate and get preapproved with a lender.

Second, while improved affordability is good news for buyers, it may also be good news for sellers. More buyers mean more real estate competition and home values will increase in many markets as a result. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), in the second quarter, single-family existing-home sales prices rose in 199 of 223 (89%) metro areas, and the typical single-family existing-home price rose 4.9% from a year ago to $422,100. Home values also fell in 22 metro areas.

However, a natural factor has been limiting price increases. Sales for 2024 are weak—very weak. NAR reported that pending home sales in July were down 8.5% from a year earlier, the "lowest reading since the index began tracking in 2001." July's inventory of unsold homes was 19.8% higher than a year ago.

Third, higher home values—combined with steeper rates in the first half of the year—reduce affordability. NAR said, "Housing affordability worsened in the second quarter as mortgage rates increased." It says the monthly mortgage payment for a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $2,262, up $212 from a year earlier.

Now, as a result of falling mortgage rates, we will likely see lower monthly payments for new mortgages in the third and fourth quarters.

Fourth, there may be refinancing opportunities for borrowers who bought when rates were higher. A replacement loan can make sense if monthly costs are reduced and property ownership lasts long enough to capture refinancing expenses within a reasonable time.

How long is a reasonable time? The VA program, for example, requires that monthly savings for an interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL) cover most fees, closing costs, and expenses required to refinance within 36 months. This standard does not apply to items such as taxes and money held in escrow.

The big question is what happens next. Will the Federal Reserve lower rates at upcoming meetings in November, December, January, and March? If so, by how much? If we have a series of rate reductions, we could be looking at a substantially different real estate market by Spring.

______________________

Peter G. Miller is a nationally syndicated real estate columnist, the author of seven books published originally by Harper & Row, including one with a co-author, and a contributor to leading websites.