CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Lifelong passion makes Johnson an asset to River Valley Metro

Some wear their heart on their sleeve. Ron Johnson wears his passion on his sleeve.

On the outside of Johnson’s forearm is a tattoo of a strand of deoxyribonucleic acid in the shape of a wrench.

“Wrenching is in my DNA,” he said of the tattoo.

For the 59-year-old director of maintenance for River Valley Metro, his love of mechanics began at birth. His father worked in aviation and avionics and his parents owned airplanes. Johnson took his first flight at just two weeks old.

He grew up learning to fix things himself. If his father purchased a car from the dealership, Johnson said it never went back.

“Everything was fixed at home,” he said. “That’s how I got acclimated into it and learned a lot.”

This upbringing — coupled with his work history as an aircraft mechanic and John Deere tech — was the perfect primer for his current role at River Valley Metro, the local transportation service that is celebrating 25 years this year.

Johnson has been there for nearly 22 of those years, beginning in November 2002. In 2007, he would take on his current role where he now oversees about 10 employees.

His day-to-day varies on the job. Each day starts at 5 a.m. with a call to dispatch to see if any vehicles had an issue overnight. Some days are spent at his desk researching and ordering new parts. Other days he’s hands on in the garage.

And some days, he’s involved in community-related events. Such was the case last month when he painted a school bus in River Valley Metro colors of blue and silver that would be used in the Kankakee County Fair Extreme School Bus Figure 8.

This year the bus took second. In 2023, River Valley Metro came in first.

A hard and humble worker, Johnson said his task list comes down to “[doing] anything I’m told.”

This can range from watching bus route footage to inputting the wording for buses’ electronic signage to plowing snow on the 9 acres of River Valley Metro’s Bourbonnais-based facility.

<strong>GROWING WITH IT</strong>

His workdays now look much different than when he started over a decade ago. At that time, buses didn’t run on holidays or Sundays. There wasn’t transportation to University Park or Midway Airport.

Most days were wrapped up by 5 p.m.

Now, it’s something of a 24/7 gig. This includes having a wash crew that works overnight and having two shifts of mechanics. It also includes getting calls in the middle of the night that help is needed.

“I have to shake the cobwebs out of my head and figure it out,” Johnson said of waking up to answer calls.

But Johnson doesn’t complain about the extra work, noting “it’s just something you grow with.”

In fact, he chooses to look at how a service like public transit benefits the community.

“It’s very important to me,” he said. “It’s something I eat, breathe and sleep with to make sure people have the service.”

If a bus breaks down, it not only impacts the people on that bus but also people later in the day who rely on that bus. This, Johnson said, is something he tries to instill in his crew.

“Most of my guys get it.”

<strong>MEET RON</strong>

When not wearing the many hats required of the director of maintenance, Johnson wears the hat of Dad. He’s the father to Alexis, 20, and Ethan, 17.

He enjoys taking his kids fishing and spends time with Alexis fixing up a classic car.

“That’s her Corvette,” he said, noting she has her father’s knack for cars.

He also enjoys target shooting and spending time at a summer house on the Lake of the Ozarks, which had belonged to his late parents.

Born in Braidwood, the Reed Custer High School graduate moved to Bonfield in 1998 before settling on the west side of Kankakee.

<strong>FUTURE OF RIVER VALLEY METRO</strong>

With the main office at 1137 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais (where a brand-new building is under construction for operations), River Valley Metro has hubs in downtown Kankakee and downtown Manteno.

There are fixed local routes, Midway and Metra routes and paratransit services. Buses also act as warming and cooling centers when the outside temperature is too low or too high for those seeking comfort.

Johnson said they are always looking at ways to benefit the customers.

“There have been three times in the past year that we’ve added stops and changed routes to be customer-passenger friendly,” he said.

Between Johnson’s crew, drivers, office staff and more, River Valley Metro employs dozens upon dozens of people. And, apparently, it’s a good group.

When asked his favorite part of the job, Johnson put it simply: “The people I work with.”

For more information on River Valley Metro, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleymetro.com" target="_blank">rivervalleymetro.com</a>.