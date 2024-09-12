Boilers, Irish remember Sept. 11 with patriotic theme night

Over two decades later, the United States of America continue to heal from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City.

As a generation of students born after that infamous day now begins to graduate not just high school, but college, actions like the ones from the students at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School are a sign that even those born after the attacks will never forget.

As fans of both schools, and area volleyball in general, packed the Bishop McNamara gym Wednesday night, the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, both student sections paid their respects and displayed their patriotism by making Wednesday’s student section theme the American flag.

Draped in flag apparel, painted in red, white and blue star-spangled body paint, founding father and statue of liberty costumes and more, the two longtime rivals put their differences aside to show unity as they cheered their teams on.

The Boilermakers won 2-0, and after defeating Kankakee Tuesday night, claimed their 12th straight All-City girls volleyball title. For more on the game, see SPORTS, C1.