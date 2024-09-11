Local Scout making headway toward Gold Star Families monument

Alexis McCullough has continued making progress in her mission to bring a monument honoring the families of fallen soldiers to Marcotte Park in Bourbonnais, having raised enough funds to begin planning for a groundbreaking.

Several events are scheduled through the rest of the year to help the 16-year-old Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School junior raise the rest of the funds needed to complete her Eagle Scout Service project, as well as continue to celebrate and honor Gold Star families.

McCullough met the Aug. 15 deadline she set to raise at least $35,000 for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Starting with $5,000 of her own money, McCullough has now raised $46,000. Her next objective is to raise at least $40,000 more.

She believes she is on track to raise the full $120,000 by October.

“With the support of my community, the project is ahead of schedule,” said McCullough, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 319G in St. George.

McCullough aims to have the foundation poured by Veterans Day, which will be Nov. 11, and to have the monument in place by Memorial Day, which will be May 26, 2025.

She’s been meeting with the village of Bourbonnais and general contractor PSI Construction to set a timeline for getting the monument’s foundation into the ground. PSI is donating its services for the project.

Many people in the community are no doubt already aware of McCullough’s project and her reasons for doing it.

The well-spoken teenager has presented to just about every community organization and government body in Kankakee County, and she’s spoken to various news outlets and appeared on the Kankakee Podcast.

“My Gold Star Eagle Project has been nothing short of an amazing learning experience,” McCullough said. “I have learned how to speak for large groups. I have given radio interviews. I have overcome obstacles and have come so far in such a short time.”

The loss of her father, Col. Mark McCullough, from a heart attack in 2019 and the network of support she discovered afterward fueled her drive to find a way to honor other Gold Star families.

The term refers to families who have lost a loved one in active duty military service.

McCullough is partnering with the Woody Williams Foundation and the village of Bourbonnais to erect the black-granite monument, which will feature four panels representing the ideals of Homeland, Family, Patriot and Sacrifice.

In addition to the following events, gun raffle tickets are being sold to benefit the project through CGS Firearms in Crescent City. Tickets are $20, with 10 prizes to be given out. Contact <a href="mailto:cgsfirearms203@gmail.com" target="_blank">cgsfirearms203@gmail.com</a> or call 815-683-2605 for details.

For more information on the project, visit <a href="http://woodywilliams.org/monuments/bourbonnais-il.html" target="_blank">woodywilliams.org/monuments/bourbonnais-il.html</a>, see the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092443539093" target="_blank">McCullough Gold Star Monument Facebook page</a>, or contact 815-683-5005 or email <a href="mailto:GoldStarEagleProject@gmail.com" target="_blank">GoldStarEagleProject@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>September</strong>

Manteno Oktoberfest will feature several opportunities to celebrate Gold Star Families and support McCullough’s project.

At 7 p.m. Sept. 26, there will be a speed chainsaw demonstration near the Gold Star Tent across from the Manteno American Legion. Proceeds from merchandise sold at the Gold Star Booth will benefit McCullough’s project.

At 7 p.m. Sept. 28, there will be a lighted parade; attendees can buy light-up items for the parade and other merchandise from the Gold Star Booth to support the project.

Sept. 29 is Gold Star Family Day, with numerous activities planned to celebrate at the Manteno American Legion, starting with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. A speed chainsaw demonstration will be at 9:30 a.m.

A cornhole tournament will be at 11 a.m., with registration opening at 8 a.m. Lastly, permanent jewelry and trucker hats will be sold from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

<strong>October</strong>

A Gold Star Remembrance Happy Hour fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Hoppy Pig in Kankakee. A merch table with challenge coins, shirts and other items will be available.

Oct. 16 will also be the five-year anniversary of Col. Mark McCullough’s passing.

“We’re going to be all together in fellowship and having a good memory [to mark this day],” said Cassandra McCullough, Alexis’ mom.

<strong>November</strong>

A spaghetti dinner hosted by the Bradley Lions Club will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Grace Community United Methodist Church.

McCullough will be contributing to the Portrait of a Soldier exhibition at the Kankakee County Museum. The opening program begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.

At 1 p.m. Nov. 11 will be an Honoring Our Veterans event at the Bradley American Legion.

<strong>December</strong>

The Kankakee County Museum’s Gallery of Trees, running throughout December, will feature trees honoring Gold Star families and highlighting organizations that support military families.