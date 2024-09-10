NAACP's Health and Wellness fair set for Saturday

Daily Journal staff report

On Saturday, the community can partake in free health screenings, resources and food all thanks to the Kankakee County NAACP Health Committee.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lisieux Center, 371 North St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee is the committee’s Health and Wellness Fair.

This event is dedicated to promoting health and wellness within the Kankakee community, offering free health screenings, resources and a food giveaway to attendees. Several key health service providers and vendors will be on-site.

“We are committed to improving the health outcomes of our community members by providing them with the tools and resources they need to lead healthier lives,” said Jeanette Jones, chair of the Kankakee County NAACP Health Committee, in a news release.

“This fair is an opportunity for residents to access important health screenings, connect with local health professionals and benefit from the additional resources provided, including a food giveaway.”

The event is free and open to the public, with no previous registration required. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the valuable health services and resources offered.

For more information about the Health and Wellness Fair, contact Jones at 815-383-1109.

The Kankakee County NAACP Health Committee is dedicated to promoting health equity and improving the overall health of the community through education, advocacy and outreach initiatives.

Vendors who will be on site during Saturday’s Kankakee County NAACP Health Committee Health and Wellness Fair include:

• Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health.

• Kankakee County Health Department.

• Riverside Behavioral Health.

• Helping Hands of Hope Counseling.

• UpliftedCare.

• Blue Cross Blue Shield.

• Aunt Martha’s Kankakee Community Health Center.

• Azzarelli Outreach Clinic.

• Harbor House.

• I-KAN.

• Kankakee Public Library.

• Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.

• U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

• Kankakee Area YMCA.

• Zing Health.

• Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center.

• Economic and Community Development Agency.