Mysterious gas gauge problem

<strong>Q:</strong> Love my 2020 Chevy Blazer! Fast and stylish. But I have had this constant issue with the gas gauge going from half full and increasing as I drive, then it drops to empty. I brought it to a dealer many times. Their excuse was “we cannot replicate the problem with our diagnosis systems.” Well heck no, it happens if I am on the road and then need to get fuel.

I think it is the fuel sending unit or sending wiring or fuel pump. The Blazer is still under warranty. Could you please kindly help? <strong>— B.T., Merrillville, Indiana</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The technician should be able to check the voltage on the fuel level sensor circuit and may even take a snapshot with his diagnostic equipment after filling the tank. I have a hunch the problem is with the sensor itself. It is part of the fuel pump assembly, so they get replaced together.

<strong>Q:</strong> My mother is elderly and has a 2021 Toyota RAV4. Since she lives in northeastern Wisconsin where the winters are cold, I’m not near enough to give her a jump-start if the battery dies. I’d like to replace the battery before it dies on her at an inconvenient time. How reliable are the battery testers that dealers have? Is it safer for me to replace the battery every so many years or should I just wait until the dealer says it needs to be replaced? <strong>— B.S. North Aurora, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The professional battery testers are very reliable. Batteries have become quite expensive so routine replacement would be costly. (I just replaced the battery in my Charger and its list price was over $400.) Instead, give your mom a portable jump-starter power pack. It will fit in the trunk or even the glovebox and cost under $100. No need for jumper cables. Any good Samaritan can quickly get her on the road to purchase a new battery. Most auto parts stores offer free installation.

<strong>Q:</strong> Recently, the steering wheel on my Rogue with 60,000 miles has begun to vibrate when the car accelerates. Vibes seem to minimize at 40 mph. A few months back, another motorist caused lateral damage to my front end. Several months later, the vibrations began. <strong>— S.K., Lisle, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I have a hunch there’s a problem with the torque converter especially If the vibrating stops when you tap on the brake pedal.

<strong>Q:</strong> VW has a mileage interval for changing spark plugs. But they also have a time interval requiring change every 6 years regardless of mileage. I would not think modern plugs would degrade due to age. What would be the reason for the time interval? <strong>— R.M., Richmond, Vermont</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It is typical of German automakers to require more frequent care for many things. But you’re right, spark plugs do not wear due to age in my opinion. However, as I have said before, over-maintaining is a heck of a lot better than the other choice.