Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Starbucks’ new CEO — from Chipotle

<strong>Q:</strong> I read that Starbucks is replacing its CEO with the CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill. Is that good or bad for investors? <strong>— C.A., Reno, Nevada</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, Brian Niccol is moving to helm Starbucks as of Sept. 9. You can get an idea of what investors think by looking at how the share prices changed upon the announcement. Shares of Starbucks surged more than 24% on the news, while Chipotle shares ended the day down 10%.

Starbucks has been struggling with weak demand in both the United States and China, its two key markets; activist investors have also been critical of the company. Niccol has been CEO at Chipotle since 2018, and its shares have surged nearly 740% in that period. The switch is clearly promising for Starbucks. And Chipotle has been left in good health and with improved operations, so the departure of Niccol isn’t necessarily a disaster.

<strong>Q:</strong> What were the most recent changes to the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average? <strong>— T.H., Kalispell, Montana</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> “The Dow” was launched in 1896 with just 12 companies in it, but in 1928, it expanded to contain 30. Companies are added when they gain importance or removed when they lose relevance or cease operations. The index also aims to include a mix of industries.

As of 2018, General Electric was the only original component still in the Dow, but it was replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance that year; this year, Walgreens got the boot, replaced by Amazon.com. In 2020, Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell International replaced Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies, respectively. Other notable changes include Apple replacing AT&T in 2015 and UnitedHealth Group replacing Kraft Foods in 2012.

Fool’s School

Should you downsize?

If you’re approaching or entering retirement, you may be thinking of downsizing — a strategy that can help people in many phases of life. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of downsizing.

An obvious benefit of downsizing is that you can make or save a lot of money. If you sell a more costly home than you buy next, you’ll net a gain. (You may be able to exclude up to $250,000 of that capital gain from taxation — $500,000 if you’re married. Read up on the “home sale exclusion.”) A smaller home can also cost you less in maintenance, repairs, insurance, utilities and taxes, among other things. Mortgage payments can be lower, too — if you opt to take on a mortgage. (When possible, many retirees prefer to be mortgage-free.)

Any money you save could be plunked into retirement accounts, strengthening your future financial security. Or it could get you out of debt, especially if you’ve been carrying a lot of high-interest-rate debt.

As you age, a smaller, single-floor home may suit you better. A new home that’s closer to shopping, recreation and health care facilities can be a plus, too. Move to a city or town, and many destinations may be within walking distance, perhaps permitting your household to shed one vehicle.

But downsizing isn’t all roses; much depends on where you move. You might regret being too far from loved ones, resulting in fewer visits. If you have a strong social network, you might not want to go far away.

Think through the decision of whether to downsize carefully, comparing where you live now to where you might live, and weighing the pros and cons. If you’re thinking of downsizing solely for financial reasons, you could explore other ways to save or to generate money, such as renting out a room or taking on a side job for a while. And consider the current real estate market: If you do decide to sell, waiting for a seller’s market could maximize your gain.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1907, when two teenagers in Seattle borrowed $100 and launched the American Messenger Company. I took on the name you know me by in 1919. In 1975, I became the first package delivery company to serve every address in the continental U.S. In 1985, I started delivering between the U.S. and Europe. Today, with a market value recently near $110 billion, I operate in more than 200 countries and territories. I employ more than 500,000 people and deliver more than 22 million packages daily, with annual sales near $90 billion. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1801, when an American patriot and Revolutionary War hero founded me outside of Boston as North America’s first copper mill. He was a silversmith who learned how to roll copper into sheets, which were used for cladding for ships. Multiple generations of his descendants worked in the business. Now based in Rome, New York, I’m one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the United States. In 2023, I opened a new plant in Mebane, North Carolina, in part to better serve the electric vehicle industry. Who am I? (Answer: Revere Copper)

The Motley Fool Take

Ringing up profits

AT&T (NYSE: T) generates stable revenue and free cash flow by serving millions of wireless phone subscribers and broadband customers. This consistent intake of funds supports regular dividend payments to shareholders. The company’s dividend recently yielded a generous 5.6% — more than four times the S&P 500’s recent dividend yield of 1.3%.

Whenever you see a stock sporting such a high yield, you should suspect that the company has higher-than-normal risks. Sure enough, AT&T cut its quarterly dividend in 2022. That was in part to boost the company’s results and also to help pay down debt. AT&T is making progress on that front: Over the last year, net debt declined from $132 billion to less than $127 billion.

Management is focused on reducing debt while generating free cash flow to support the dividend. Through the first half of the year, AT&T generated $7.7 billion in free cash flow and paid $4.1 billion in dividends to shareholders, so the dividend appears safe from further cuts.

Wall Street has been concerned about increasing competition in the wireless and broadband markets, but AT&T’s recent performance should mitigate these concerns. In the second quarter, mobility service revenue grew over 3% year over year, with consumer broadband revenue up 7% over the year-ago quarter.

AT&T may not be the fastest-growing stock, but income-oriented long-term investors might want to give it some consideration.