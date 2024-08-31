Schore announces he's running for 5th term as Bourbonnais mayor

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore still has work to do in leading the village he called home all his life.

Schore, 69, announced he will seek a fifth term as Bourbonnais’ top elected official during a Thursday fundraiser at BrickStone Brewery.

“I tell developers when they come to visit the village that I have lived no further than six blocks from the Dairy Queen. I love this community,” Schore said.

For the past 17 years, Schore has been mayor. Prior to that, he held a trustee position for 11 years.

At this point, only Schore has stated their intention to seek the Bourbonnais mayoral office.

The primary for the municipal election is Feb. 25, 2025. The general election will be held April 1, 2025.

Candidates of established parties and nonpartisan municipal office candidates can file petitions the week of Oct. 21-28.

Independent new party, commission-municipal and non-municipal office candidates can filed the week of Nov. 12-18.

Schore helped guide the village through the construction of The Grove, a community gathering point located by the village’s Municipal Center and Administration Building. It opened in July.

“There are still some things to get done,” Schore said.

One of those projects would be updating Riverfront Park. He said an announcement on the park should come in a few weeks.

The 10.7-acre park is along the Kankakee River in the 1200 block of Canterbury Lane. It is one of the village’s biggest parks acreage wise.

It offers a frisbee golf course, walking and biking trails, fishing, picnic shelters and picnic tables.

Schore is a lifelong resident of Bourbonnais. He and his wife, Mary, have been married 47 years. The couple has three children and five grandchildren.

Joining Schore on the Bourbonnais Citizens Party ticket is village clerk Brian Simeur and trustees Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini.

All four are also running for reelection.

Simeur has been the village’s clerk since 1995. Greenlee has served on the board of trustees 24 year; Fischer, 17 years; and Serafini, eight years.

“The rest of the candidates running have a lot of expertise and experience,” Schore said.