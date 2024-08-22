Eastside solar farm to begin

After considerable back and forth regarding its conditional use permit, the ownership for the 27-acre solar farm on Kankakee’s eastside has finally gained its green light.

Erick Alves de Sa, business development manager for Nexamp, a Boston- and Chicago-based solar energy company, said after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting that construction could begin within the second quarter of 2025.

He said operations at the site could begin within the first half of 2026.

The acreage has been a farm field.

The ordinance approving the conditional use permit allowing the construction and operation of ground-mounted solar energy system was adopted by a 12-1 vote.

The lone dissenting vote was cast by 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga. Osenga has previously stated he supports solar energy, but did not approve of the location.

The site is in the city’s 7th Ward. Seventh Ward representatives Reggie Jones and Lenora Noble made the motion to get the project moving forward.

“We truly want to see this project go forward,” Jones said prior to the vote. “We look forward to this getting started. Hopefully next year we will not see corn.”

Alves de Sa said construction for a solar farm of this size typically takes six to nine months. He said the cost range will be $5 million to $10 million.

The project had been largely approved in April, but there were a few sticking points which needed to be agreed upon before the approval was officially OK’d.

The chief point of contention for the Kankakee administration was making sure Nexamp maintained and operated the site.

Alves de Sa said the company has developed some 300 solar farms throughout the country and has operated those sites. He said the company’s business model is not about developing and then selling sites.

The site has been projected to be the home for 6,576 solar modules. It will be operated under the name Waldron Road Solar, LLC.

Solar farms have become popular developments throughout the country. Kankakee County is home to numerous solar farms. There is a small solar farm only a mile or two north along Splear Road, just outside of the Kankakee city limits.

As of August 2023, Illinois was home to 121 operating solar farms. The average Illinois solar farm is 50 acres.

As of June 2024, the state had over 2,337 megawatts of operating solar capacity.