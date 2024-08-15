Surefire ways to save for rainy days

by Erik J. Martin

Karen Carpenter used to sing that rainy days and Mondays always get her down. But if you save properly for those rainy days, your mood is more likely to remain upbeat – even if it’s the day after Sunday or the first day back to work following a vacation.

Consider that the current personal saving rate – the percentage of their disposable income that people save instead of spending – is only 3.4% at the time of this writing, per the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Compare that to the personal savings rate of around 12%, on average, in the 1970s, approximately 5% just before the pandemic, and a staggering 32% in 2020.

Experts often recommend salting away a sufficient rainy-day fund to cover at least three months of expenses in case you lose your primary source of income. The good news is that over half of American adults have done so, according to data from last October. The bad news is that the rest of us haven’t.

But getting back on the right savings track to cover serious unexpected events like a job loss, a medical emergency, or a personal disaster is more than doable if you adopt these recommended steps. Here’s a rainy-day umbrella blueprint you can follow:

1. Set a savings objective. Define a target savings amount, ideally at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses, including rent/mortgage, groceries, utilities, insurance, transportation and debt payments. Divide this total by your desired timeframe to set a monthly savings goal.

2. Evaluate your expenses. Carefully log and monitor your daily spending over an extended period using a spreadsheet, budgeting app, or notebook. Check over your numbers carefully and review your savings and spending habits regularly.

3. Devise a budget. Compile a list of all your expenses and earnings. Focus first on essential expenses and determine a practical monthly savings amount. Be prepared to adjust your budget as your financial situation evolves.

4. Remove the temptation. Open a separate savings account specifically for an emergency fund and resist the urge to ever tap it for anything but an emergency. Choose a higher-yielding savings account or certificate of deposit to maximize the interest you can earn.

5. Define “emergencies.” Determine what constitutes an emergency versus a non-emergency event so that you can prioritize what is worth tapping into your rainy-day savings account for.

6. Force yourself. Automate “forced” savings by establishing automatic transfers from your checking account to your savings account to ensure consistent savings. Arrange for a portion of your paycheck to be directly deposited into your savings account if your employer permits this.

7. Trim unnecessary expenses. Eliminate discretionary spending on things like dining out, entertainment, and extravagant vacations.

8. Boost your income. Take on a side hustle, freelance gig, or second job to pad your earnings and increase your savings.

9. Replenish any tapped funds. If you dip into your emergency account, be sure to replace what you spent as soon as possible to safeguard you and your family from a future financial crisis.