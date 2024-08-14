Ladies of SCORE celebrating 50 years of giving back to community

After 50 years, these ladies know the score.

The Ladies SCORE will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Quality Inn & Suites, Bradley. Tickets cost $55 per person.

Ladies of SCORE, formerly known as S.C.O.R.E., was organized on Aug. 6, 1974, by a group of ladies with a vision of service to the Kankakee community. The name S.C.O.R.E. was derived as an acronym from the words: Social, Cultural, Opportunities, Religiously and Education, which are the basis for the organization’s foundation.

Since its inception, the organization has sponsored the following events.

• Halloween visits to nursing homes.

• Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for families in need.

• Black Cultural Fair.

• Presentation of scholarships to area students.

• Debutante Cotillion.

• Toy shower/fashion show.

• Career Day program.

• Mad Hatters Extravaganza.

• Senior Health Fair.

• Collection/giveaway of winter coats and accessories for children.

“The Ladies of SCORE have been a pillar of inspiration and support to the younger generation in our community and it is our goal to continue to be a beacon of light for our youth,” said SCORE President Helen Green in a news release.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Kankakee Community for your continuous support, and we invite you to join us Saturday, Aug. 24, and help us celebrate this amazing milestone.”

Additional SCORE officers include Diane Jordan (vice president), Patricia Tatum (recording/corresponding secretary), Ethel Garner Jordan (treasurer), Ruby Nelson (benevolence), Emma Burrell (parliamentarian), Elder Rose Covington (chaplain) and Amelia Davis (historian).

For more information, contact Green at 815-768-5392.

According to archive materials provided by SCORE, the club was founded in August 1974 and the club’s president was Victoria Turner. When founded, the group’s colors were established as green and orange and the club’s flower was a black rose.

SCORE’s creed read, “We pledge ourselves to eternal love and dedication to each other as we are infinitely bound by the common bond of the love of God, mutual respect, compassion and service to mankind.”

Initial members included Lorraine James, Dorothy Pace, Amelia Doris, Ruby Nelson, Elizabeth Moore, Billie Burrell, Emma Burrell, Estelle Hallie, Pat Tatum.