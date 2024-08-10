Shaw Local

86th annual Gladiolus Festival royalty crowned

By Daily Journal staff report

The 86th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival royalty were crowned Wednesday night.

Queen Gabriella Cantwell and Princess Harper Duhigg earned their titles during the Princess &amp; Queen Coronation held at the River Street Stage.

The coronation kicks off the 5-day festival each year.

Candidates for queen included Casey Cromwell, A’Miracle Johnson, Erika Torres-Miranda, Payton Wigmore and Jaliyah Wright; and candidates for princess included Kaidence Brander, Rylee Harmon, Julionna Jarrett, Jaedyn Orozco, Alaina Schnepf and Elizabeth Whittington.