86th annual Gladiolus Festival royalty crowned

The 86th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival royalty were crowned Wednesday night.

Queen Gabriella Cantwell and Princess Harper Duhigg earned their titles during the Princess & Queen Coronation held at the River Street Stage.

The coronation kicks off the 5-day festival each year.

Candidates for queen included Casey Cromwell, A’Miracle Johnson, Erika Torres-Miranda, Payton Wigmore and Jaliyah Wright; and candidates for princess included Kaidence Brander, Rylee Harmon, Julionna Jarrett, Jaedyn Orozco, Alaina Schnepf and Elizabeth Whittington.