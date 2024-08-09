Weekend Olympics Sportswatch

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>
<strong>ARTISTIC SWIMMING</strong>
2:45 p.m. — Duet: Free Routine (Taped) (E!)
<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>
4 a.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (USA, 12 p.m. replay on USA))
2:30 p.m. — Men’s Gold Final (NBC)
<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>
4:30 a.m. — Canoeing & Beach Volleyball (CNBC)
2 p.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (USA)
3:30 p.m. — Men’s Gold Final (USA)
<strong>BOXING</strong>
6 a.m. — Boxing, Taekwondo (Taped) (USA)
2:30 p.m. — Men’s, Women’s Feather Finals (CNBC)
4 p.m. — Women’s Middle, Men’s Super Heavy Finals (CNBC)
<strong>BREAKING</strong>
9:30 a.m. — Men’s Qualification (E!)
1 p.m. — Men’s Final (E!)
10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (NBC)
<strong>CANOE & KAYAK</strong>
4:30 a.m. — Canoeing & Beach Volleyball (CNBC)
6 a.m. — Sprint: Canoe Finals (CNBC)
<strong>CYCLING</strong>
1:30 p.m. — Men’s Madison Final & more (Taped) (CNBC)
<strong>DIVING</strong>
3 a.m. — Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal (E!)
8 a.m. — Men’s 10m Platform Final (E!)
10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (Aug 10) (NBC)
<strong>GOLF</strong>
2 a.m. — Women’s Final Round: Part 1 (GOLF)
6 a.m. — Women’s Final Round: Part 2 (GOLF)
<strong>HANDBALL</strong>
3 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (CNBC)
8 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (USA)
7 p.m. — Women’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS</strong>
7 a.m. — Group Final (CNBC)
11:15 a.m. — Group Final (E!)
<strong>SOCCER</strong>
10 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>SPORT CLIMBING</strong>
6:30 a.m. — Women’s Combined: Final (E!)
<strong>TABLE TENNIS</strong>
8:30 a.m. — Women’s Team: Bronze Final (Taped) (CNBC)
12:15 p.m. — Women’s Team: Gold Final (Taped) (CNBC)
<strong>TAEKWONDO</strong>
6 a.m. — Boxing, Taekwondo (Taped) (USA)
3:40 p.m. — W 67+kg, M 80+kg Bronze/Gold Finals (CNBC)
<strong>TRACK & FIELD</strong>
1 a.m. — Men’s Marathon (USA)
10 a.m. — Men’s Marathon (Taped) (NBC)
12 p.m. — Finals: Men’s & Women’s 4x400m & more (NBC)
10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (Aug 10) (NBC)
<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>
6 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (NBC)
10:15 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (CNBC)
<strong>WATER POLO</strong>
5 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (Taped) (E!)
8:30 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (taped) (NBC)
9:30 p.m. — Women’s Gold Final (taped) (USA)
<strong>WEIGHTLIFTING</strong>
3:15 a.m. — Men’s 89kg, Women’s 71kg Finals (Taped) (USA)
7 a.m. — Men’s 102kg Final (Taped) (USA)
2 p.m. — Women’s 81kg Final (Taped) (CNBC)
3 p.m. — Men’s 102+kg Final (CNBC)
<strong>WRESTLING</strong>
7:30 a.m. — M65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle Eliminations (Taped) (USA)
3 p.m. — Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle (USA)
<strong>_____</strong>
<strong>SUNDAY</strong>
<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>
4:45 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (USA)
8:30 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (NBC)
2:30 p.m. — Women’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>CEREMONY</strong>
1 p.m. — Best of Paris 2024 (Taped) (NBC)
2 p.m. — Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (NBC)
6 p.m. — Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Taped) (NBC)
<strong>CYCLING</strong>
8 a.m. — Men’s Keirin, Women’s Sprint, Omnium (Taped) (NBC)
<strong>HANDBALL</strong>
6:30 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (USA)
10 a.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (Taped) (USA)
11 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>TRACK & FIELD</strong>
1 a.m. — Women’s Marathon (USA)
11 a.m. — Women’s Marathon (Taped) (NBC)
<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>
6 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (NBC)
<strong>WATER POLO</strong>
3:30 a.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (USA)
8 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (USA)
12:30 p.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (Taped) (USA)
1:30 p.m. — Men’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>WEIGHTLIFTING</strong>
8:30 a.m. — Women’s 81+kg Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>WRESTLING</strong>
9 a.m. — Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle (Taped) (USA)