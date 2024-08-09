Shaw Local

Weekend Olympics Sportswatch

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

<strong>ARTISTIC SWIMMING</strong>

2:45 p.m. — Duet: Free Routine (Taped) (E!)

<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>

4 a.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (USA, 12 p.m. replay on USA))

2:30 p.m. — Men’s Gold Final (NBC)

<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>

4:30 a.m. — Canoeing &amp; Beach Volleyball (CNBC)

2 p.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (USA)

3:30 p.m. — Men’s Gold Final (USA)

<strong>BOXING</strong>

6 a.m. — Boxing, Taekwondo (Taped) (USA)

2:30 p.m. — Men’s, Women’s Feather Finals (CNBC)

4 p.m. — Women’s Middle, Men’s Super Heavy Finals (CNBC)

<strong>BREAKING</strong>

9:30 a.m. — Men’s Qualification (E!)

1 p.m. — Men’s Final (E!)

10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (NBC)

<strong>CANOE &amp; KAYAK</strong>

4:30 a.m. — Canoeing &amp; Beach Volleyball (CNBC)

6 a.m. — Sprint: Canoe Finals (CNBC)

<strong>CYCLING</strong>

1:30 p.m. — Men’s Madison Final &amp; more (Taped) (CNBC)

<strong>DIVING</strong>

3 a.m. — Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal (E!)

8 a.m. — Men’s 10m Platform Final (E!)

10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (Aug 10) (NBC)

<strong>GOLF</strong>

2 a.m. — Women’s Final Round: Part 1 (GOLF)

6 a.m. — Women’s Final Round: Part 2 (GOLF)

<strong>HANDBALL</strong>

3 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (CNBC)

8 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (USA)

7 p.m. — Women’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS</strong>

7 a.m. — Group Final (CNBC)

11:15 a.m. — Group Final (E!)

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

10 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>SPORT CLIMBING</strong>

6:30 a.m. — Women’s Combined: Final (E!)

<strong>TABLE TENNIS</strong>

8:30 a.m. — Women’s Team: Bronze Final (Taped) (CNBC)

12:15 p.m. — Women’s Team: Gold Final (Taped) (CNBC)

<strong>TAEKWONDO</strong>

6 a.m. — Boxing, Taekwondo (Taped) (USA)

3:40 p.m. — W 67+kg, M 80+kg Bronze/Gold Finals (CNBC)

<strong>TRACK &amp; FIELD</strong>

1 a.m. — Men’s Marathon (USA)

10 a.m. — Men’s Marathon (Taped) (NBC)

12 p.m. — Finals: Men’s &amp; Women’s 4x400m &amp; more (NBC)

10 p.m. — Primetime in Paris (Aug 10) (NBC)

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

6 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (NBC)

10:15 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (CNBC)

<strong>WATER POLO</strong>

5 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (Taped) (E!)

8:30 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (taped) (NBC)

9:30 p.m. — Women’s Gold Final (taped) (USA)

<strong>WEIGHTLIFTING</strong>

3:15 a.m. — Men’s 89kg, Women’s 71kg Finals (Taped) (USA)

7 a.m. — Men’s 102kg Final (Taped) (USA)

2 p.m. — Women’s 81kg Final (Taped) (CNBC)

3 p.m. — Men’s 102+kg Final (CNBC)

<strong>WRESTLING</strong>

7:30 a.m. — M65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle Eliminations (Taped) (USA)

3 p.m. — Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle (USA)

<strong>_____</strong>

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>

4:45 a.m. — Women’s Bronze Final (USA)

8:30 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (NBC)

2:30 p.m. — Women’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>CEREMONY</strong>

1 p.m. — Best of Paris 2024 (Taped) (NBC)

2 p.m. — Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (NBC)

6 p.m. — Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Taped) (NBC)

<strong>CYCLING</strong>

8 a.m. — Men’s Keirin, Women’s Sprint, Omnium (Taped) (NBC)

<strong>HANDBALL</strong>

6:30 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (USA)

10 a.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (Taped) (USA)

11 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>TRACK &amp; FIELD</strong>

1 a.m. — Women’s Marathon (USA)

11 a.m. — Women’s Marathon (Taped) (NBC)

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

6 a.m. — Women’s Gold Final (NBC)

<strong>WATER POLO</strong>

3:30 a.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (USA)

8 a.m. — Men’s Gold Final (USA)

12:30 p.m. — Men’s Bronze Final (Taped) (USA)

1:30 p.m. — Men’s Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>WEIGHTLIFTING</strong>

8:30 a.m. — Women’s 81+kg Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>WRESTLING</strong>

9 a.m. — Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle (Taped) (USA)