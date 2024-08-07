Voice of the People: An alternative evaluation of 5 worst presidents

In his July 31 commentary, Stephen Moore made the argument that the five worst presidents in American history were Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

A different perspective was provided, in 2019, by the book “The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America’s Best — and Worst — Chief Executives,” which was published by the C-SPAN network. This volume was issued before President Biden took office, and during the middle of the Trump Administration, so his tenure was not evaluated. With respect to the other four presidents that were referenced by Mr. Moore, the conclusions of the C-SPAN writers were as follows:

Woodrow Wilson was ranked as the 11th best president; Barack Obama was ranked as the 12th best president; Jimmy Carter was ranked as the 26th best president; Herbert Hoover was ranked as the 36th best president.

According to the C-SPAN contributors, the five worst presidents in American history were James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Franklin Pierce, Warren Harding and John Tyler. The participating historians based their judgments on the following ten qualities of Presidential leadership:

• Public persuasion

• Crisis leadership

• Economic management

• Moral authority

• International relations

• Administrative skills

• Relations with Congress

• Vision/setting an agenda

• Pursued equal justice for all

• Performance within the context of the times

<strong>Paul R. Koch</strong>

Bourbonnais,