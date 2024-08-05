Shaw Local

Daily Journal

Tuesday Olympics Sportswatch

By Daily Journal

<strong>ARTISTIC SWIMMING</strong>

4 p.m. — Team: Free Routine (Taped) (E!)

<strong>BADMINTON</strong>

2 a.m. — Men’s Singles: Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

7 p.m. — Women’s Singles: Gold Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>

4 a.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (E!)

7:30 a.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (USA)

2:15 p.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

10:30 p.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>

12 a.m. — Round of 16 (Taped) (USA)

1 a.m. — Round of 16 (Taped) (USA)

1:15 p.m. — Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

3 p.m. — Quarterfinal (NBC)

4 p.m. — Round of 16 (Taped) (NBC)

9:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BOXING</strong>

9 p.m. — Women’s Light, Men’s Welter Finals &amp; more (USA)

<strong>CANOE &amp; KAYAK</strong>

8:30 a.m. — Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Heats (Taped) (E!)

<strong>CYCLING</strong>

1:15 p.m. — Men’s Team Sprint (Taped) (E!)

8 p.m. — Women’s Team Sprint (Taped) (USA)

<strong>DIVING</strong>

8 a.m. — Women’s 10m Platform Final (Taped) (NBC)

3 a.m. — Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary (E!)

<strong>EQUESTRIAN</strong>

6 a.m. — Jumping: Individual Final (Taped) (E!)

9:15 a.m. — Jumping: Individual Final (Taped) (NBC)

<strong>FIELD HOCKEY</strong>

7 p.m. — Men’s Semifinal (Taped) (USA)

10:30 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

<strong>HANDBALL</strong>

9:15 a.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (E!)

8 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

<strong>SKATEBOARDING</strong>

7:30 a.m. — Women’s Park Qualifying (E!)

10:30 a.m. — Women’s Park Final (E!)

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

10:45 a.m. — Women’s Semifinal (Taped) (USA)

11 a.m. — Men’s Semifinal (Taped) (E!)

2 p.m. — Women’s Semifinal (Taped) (E!)

<strong>SPORT CLIMBING</strong>

6 a.m. — Men’s Speed: Qualification (USA)

11:15 a.m. — Women’s Semifinal: Boulder (E!)

<strong>TRACK &amp; FIELD</strong>

3 a.m. — Repechages: W 400m, M 200m &amp; more (USA)

12:35 p.m. — Finals: Women’s 200m &amp; more (NBC_

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

9:15 a.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

5 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)

<strong>WATER POLO</strong>

12 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (E!)

4 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (NBC)

<strong>WRESTLING</strong>

7 a.m. — GR 77kg, 97kg &amp; W Freestyle 50kg Eliminations (USA)

4:15 p.m. — Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg &amp; more (USA)