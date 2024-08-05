Tuesday Olympics Sportswatch

<strong>ARTISTIC SWIMMING</strong>
4 p.m. — Team: Free Routine (Taped) (E!)
<strong>BADMINTON</strong>
2 a.m. — Men’s Singles: Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
7 p.m. — Women’s Singles: Gold Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>
4 a.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (E!)
7:30 a.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (USA)
2:15 p.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
10:30 p.m. — Men’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>
12 a.m. — Round of 16 (Taped) (USA)
1 a.m. — Round of 16 (Taped) (USA)
1:15 p.m. — Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
3 p.m. — Quarterfinal (NBC)
4 p.m. — Round of 16 (Taped) (NBC)
9:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BOXING</strong>
9 p.m. — Women’s Light, Men’s Welter Finals & more (USA)
<strong>CANOE & KAYAK</strong>
8:30 a.m. — Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Heats (Taped) (E!)
<strong>CYCLING</strong>
1:15 p.m. — Men’s Team Sprint (Taped) (E!)
8 p.m. — Women’s Team Sprint (Taped) (USA)
<strong>DIVING</strong>
8 a.m. — Women’s 10m Platform Final (Taped) (NBC)
3 a.m. — Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary (E!)
<strong>EQUESTRIAN</strong>
6 a.m. — Jumping: Individual Final (Taped) (E!)
9:15 a.m. — Jumping: Individual Final (Taped) (NBC)
<strong>FIELD HOCKEY</strong>
7 p.m. — Men’s Semifinal (Taped) (USA)
10:30 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
<strong>HANDBALL</strong>
9:15 a.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (E!)
8 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
<strong>SKATEBOARDING</strong>
7:30 a.m. — Women’s Park Qualifying (E!)
10:30 a.m. — Women’s Park Final (E!)
<strong>SOCCER</strong>
10:45 a.m. — Women’s Semifinal (Taped) (USA)
11 a.m. — Men’s Semifinal (Taped) (E!)
2 p.m. — Women’s Semifinal (Taped) (E!)
<strong>SPORT CLIMBING</strong>
6 a.m. — Men’s Speed: Qualification (USA)
11:15 a.m. — Women’s Semifinal: Boulder (E!)
<strong>TRACK & FIELD</strong>
3 a.m. — Repechages: W 400m, M 200m & more (USA)
12:35 p.m. — Finals: Women’s 200m & more (NBC_
<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>
9:15 a.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
5 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (USA)
<strong>WATER POLO</strong>
12 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (E!)
4 p.m. — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped) (NBC)
<strong>WRESTLING</strong>
7 a.m. — GR 77kg, 97kg & W Freestyle 50kg Eliminations (USA)
4:15 p.m. — Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & more (USA)