RACING: Brooks, Lagestee, Hammond win on Kankakee County Fair Championship night

Kankakee County Speedway usually catches the attention of area racing fans on Friday nights in the summer, but Wednesday night provided the lone annual exception to that rule — the Kankakee County Fair Championships.

Fair night winners were crowned in the modified, sport compact and pro late model divisions, with notable names and familiar cars finishing all three features in victory lane.

After heat races and king of the hill qualifying in all three divisions, the first feature of the night was the modified race, which provided fans with one of the closest finishes in recent memory.

<strong>Brooks takes modified race by a hair</strong>

A three-way battle atop the leaderboard between points leader Steven Brooks, polesitter Derek Losh and Brad DeYoung for much of the race turned into a two-man show down the stretch after a Losh spin brought out the race’s third caution, leading to a two-man battle that couldn’t have been much closer.

Brooks held the lead going into turn three on the last lap, when DeYoung was able to force things two wide by getting in clear to the bottom lane. DeYoung was able to pull his nose in front coming out of turn four, but Brooks made it back to the start-finish line a hair ahead, winning the race by 0.008 seconds.

With the win, Brooks (462 points), a four-time winner this year, saw his points lead climb to 61 points above second-place Jason Hastings. Losh rebounded to take third, with Nick Allen and Braiden Bohlmann rounding out the top five.

<strong>Lagestee makes it 2-for-2 in sport compact</strong>

In the sport compact feature, much like the modifieds race, three drivers made it evident from the green flag they were there to compete for the checkered flag — points leader Evan Eckhoff, polesitter Ryan Lagestee and Danny White Jr.

For much of the night, Lagestee and White Jr. exchanged the lead as Eckhoff followed closely behind in third and waited for the right moment to pounce. But with two laps left, White Jr. and Eckhoff made contact, sending White Jr. and the field to a caution that set up a green-white checker finish.

Lagestee took all three flags to make it two wins in two races at Kankakee this season, with Eckhoff taking second, followed by David Lauritson in third, Tyler Luttrell in fourth and Cameron Maty in fifth.

Although White Jr. took home a 13th-place finish as the highest-placing car that didn’t finish the race, Lagestee’s praise for the Charleston native was quite high after the display the pair put on for much of the night.

“Who’s the guy in the 26 car?” Lagestee asked PA announcer Bill Yohnka after the race. “ ... I hope I can have a beer with the guy, personally.”

<strong>Hammond dominates pro late model after big-name spin</strong>

Once defending pro late model season champion Matt Hammond went from third to first at the start of Wednesday’s feature — and saw his lead continue to climb before a caution on lap eight brought the field back together — it was a wonder if anyone on the track would be able to get back around the 818 car.

And a lap after taking the green flag from the caution, two of the other top contenders, points leader Austin McCarty and polesitter Chase Osterhoff, who entered the race second in points, knew they wouldn’t have anything for the defending champ.

The last time the pro late model cars took the dirt in Kankakee, points leader McCarty and Osterhoff came together for one of the most thrilling finishes possible, with McCarty making a dramatic pass in the final corner of the final lap to win his third feature in a row.

But on Wednesday, the pair had to handle their damaged race cars from the back of the pack to work their way just back to a top 10 finish, as Hammond cruised away for his second win of the year in dominant fashion.

Hammond, who has finished in the top five of all 11 pro late model features this season, now has a one-point edge over Osterhoff with 670 points, second to McCarty (695).

Axle Wicker, the only driver not named McCarty, Hammond or Osterhoff to pick up a feature win in the division this year, finished second, followed by Dakota Ewing in third, Dan Kuhn in fourth and Billy Knippenberg III in fifth.

McCarty, who crossed the finish line with a heap of smoke coming from a rub on his left rear tire, finished eighth, one spot ahead of Osterhoff, who switched his number from his traditional 130 to 1K, paying homage to living legend Tommy Kroll.

The speedway will be on a two-week break before resuming action Aug. 16. Several former legends will be honored on Illinois Hall of Fame and Reunion night at the track.

1. 5-Steven Brooks[3]; 2. 7-Brad Deyoung[2]; 3. 21-Derek Losh[1]; 4. 21A-Nick Allen[5]; 5. 25B-Braiden Bohlmann[8]; 6. 28M-Frank Marshall[7]; 7. 48-Adam Pockrus[13]; 8. 71J-Justin VanDrunen[11]; 9. 42-Justin Gregory[10]; 10. 14-Tom Knippenberg[16]; 11. 88-Derek Line[14]; 12. (DNF) B5-Matthew Baker[6]; 13. (DNF) A88-Christopher Anstead[12]; 14. (DNF) 35-Jason Hastings[4]; 15. (DNF) 01-Billy Knippenberg[9]; 16. (DNF) 22-Allen Line[15]

1. 93-Ryan Lagestee[1]; 2. 44E-Evan Eckhoff[4]; 3. 15-David Lauritson[5]; 4. 11L-Tyler Luttrell[8]; 5. 00-Cameron Maty[11]; 6. 19G-Donald Griffin[9]; 7. 1K-Dale Kohler[10]; 8. 73-David Polak Jr[18]; 9. 4-William Quinlan[15]; 10. 66-Derrick Weiand[14]; 11. 47-Kiley Serratt[19]; 12. 65-Samantha Fuller[17]; 13. (DNF) 26J-Danny White Jr[3]; 14. (DNF) 22-Joshua Wright[6]; 15. (DNF) 70R-Matt Radtke[7]; 16. (DNF) 23B-Austin Blackwell[12]; 17. (DNF) 200-David Janjanin[13]; 18. (DNF) 12-Caden Burger[16]; 19. (DNF) 01-Matt Mackey[2]; 20. (DNF) 19J-Jordy Carrera[21]; 21. (DNS) 56C-Paul Lullo

1. 818-Matt Hammond[3]; 2. 118-Axle Wicker[6]; 3. 25E-Dakota Ewing[4]; 4. 47-Dan Kuhn[5]; 5. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[7]; 6. X3-Ben Kirchner[8]; 7. 25-Luke Robbins[13]; 8. 10M-Austin Mccarty[2]; 9. 19-Chad Osterhoff[10]; 10. 55X-Mike Lofgren[9]; 11. 97M-Michael Marden[14]; 12. 41-Logan Nesselrodt[11]; 13. 1K-Chase Osterhoff[1]; 14. (DNF) 56-Jacob Doolen[12]