How to manage a credit card responsibly

The credit card remains king in an increasingly cashless country where plastic is fantastic. For proof, ponder that in the first quarter of 2024, the average U.S. household owed $7,951 in credit card debt, and Americans’ total credit card balance was $1.115 trillion, per the most recent consumer debt data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

That’s a lot of red ink tabulated across the red, white, and blue. It speaks to the slippery convenience of paying with plastic and the false sense of “kick-it-down-the-curb” security that many consumers feel by charging and delaying the bill.

Make no mistake: It’s incredibly easy to get in over your skis with credit card debt, which can ruin your credit score, put a target on your back for debt collectors, and make it much more challenging to borrow money or open accounts in the future.

That’s why it’s imperative to abide by the following best practices when it comes to credit cards:

<strong>Pay off your balance monthly.</strong> Strive to pay your entire credit card balance in full each month to avoid high-interest charges. This practice saves money and maintains a healthy credit utilization ratio, positively impacting your credit score.

<strong>Make timely payments.</strong> Paying your credit card bills on time is crucial for maintaining a good credit score. Late payments can result in penalties, increased interest rates, and adverse effects on your credit history. Use payment reminders or automatic payments to ensure punctuality.

<strong>Choose cards wisely.</strong> When selecting a credit card, consider factors like interest rates, rewards programs, and annual fees. Compare options to find a card that suits your spending habits and financial goals, prioritizing rewards or cashback on your frequent purchases.

<strong>Review card features and terms.</strong> Take the time to familiarize yourself with your credit card’s terms, such as payment cycles, grace periods, rewards structure, and associated fees.

<strong>Monitor transactions carefully.</strong> Regularly review your credit card statements and transactions to detect any unauthorized or fraudulent activity promptly. Use alerts from your card issuer for real-time notifications and report suspicious transactions immediately.

<strong>Maximize rewards while minimizing interest.</strong> Use the appropriate credit card for each purchase to maximize rewards or cashback. For larger purchases, opt for cards with lower interest rates or promotional APR periods to minimize interest charges and maximize benefits.

<strong>Avoid rapid credit changes.</strong> Opening or closing multiple credit accounts within a short time can adversely affect your credit score. Maintain stability by minimizing unnecessary credit inquiries and carefully considering the impact of new credit accounts.

<strong>Know your credit limit and usage.</strong> Understand your credit card’s spending limit and aim to keep your utilization ratio below 30% to demonstrate responsible credit management. This practice positively influences your credit score and avoids over-limit fees.

<strong>Don’t abandon cash altogether.</strong> If managing credit card payments is challenging or leads to overspending, consider using cash for purchases. Cash transactions can help you adhere to your budget more effectively and prevent unnecessary debt accumulation.