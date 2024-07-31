Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs launching girls flag football

With girls flag football quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, including becoming the latest IHSA sport beginning this fall, the first youth program has officially launched.

The Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs Junior Football League announced it was starting a girls flag football program in a press release issued Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to offer this new program and give young girls the opportunity to experience the excitement and camaraderie of flag football," said Theodis Pace, athletic director of the Kankakee Eastside Junior Football League, in the release. "Our goal is to promote physical fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship, while also encouraging more girls to participate in football."

Registration will be open to girls grades 6-8