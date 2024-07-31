History on display (print only; don't publish to web)

A 122-year-old piece of history is on display at the Kankakee County Fair.

Charles Schkerke, who lives outside of Herscher, lent a piece of his family’s past to the antique display that can be viewed through Sunday at the Expo Center. The donation was part of an antique contest (where items 100 years old and older were eligible) where he took second.

Ruby red-colored shaving mugs belonged to Schkerke’s grandfather, Ben Blanchette, and his great-grandfather, Paul. When Ben was 8 years old, the father-son duo purchased a set of shaving mugs in Kankakee and brought them to the fair to be engraved.

On one side of the mug, their names (Paul and “Bennie”) are engraved in large letters. On the other side, it says Kankakee Fair 1902.

A shaving mug, also known as an apothecary mug, is a container used to store soap and build and store lather while shaving. Though not used as often nowadays, it is a common tool used by barbers.

Ben would go on to become a farmer, farming on Sandbar Road and Route 17 just east of Kankakee. Born in 1894, Ben would become a Bradley resident and died at 89.