Charles Schkerke

Has on display his grandfather and great-grandfather's ruby-red-rose shaving mugs with their names engraved in large letters on one side. On the other side, it says Kankakee Fair 1902. His grandfather was 8 years old at the time that he went to the fair and his father bought the shaving mugs for them.

A shaving mug, also known as an apothecary mug, is a container used to store soap and build and store lather while shaving. Though not used as often nowadays, it is a common tool used by barbers.