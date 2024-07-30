Shaw Local

Wednesday's Olympics Sportswatch

By Daily Journal

<strong>ARCHERY</strong>

7:45 a.m. — Individual: Round of 32 (E!, USA)

<strong>BADMINTON</strong>

3:15 a.m. — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>

1:45 p.m. — Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan (USA)

<strong>BASKETBALL 3X3</strong>

5:30 a.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (USA)

10:15 a.m. — Basketball, Basketball 3x3 (E!)

2 p.m. — Pool Play (E!)

3:30 p.m. — Men’s Pool Play: USA vs. Poland (Taped) (NBC)

6 p.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (USA)

<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>

3 a.m. — Women’s Pool F: SUI (Huberli/Brunner) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann) (E!)

3:45 p.m. — Women’s Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. SUI (Esmee/Zoe) (Taped) (USA)

8:45 p.m. — Beach Volleyball, Shooting (USA)

<strong>CANOE &amp; KAYAK</strong>

12:45 p.m. — Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final (Taped) (USA)

<strong>CYCLING</strong>

6:10 a.m. — Final: BMX Freestyle (USA)

7:45 a.m. — Final: BMX Freestyle (USA)

<strong>DIVING</strong>

4 a.m. — Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final (E!)

<strong>EQUESTRIAN</strong>

9 a.m. — Dressage: Grand Prix (Taped) (E!)

<strong>FENCING</strong>

8:50 a.m. — Fencing, Archery (USA)

3:30 p.m. — Men’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (Taped) (E!)

<strong>FIELD HOCKEY</strong>

6:15 a.m. — Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. USA (E!)

<strong>GYMNASTICS</strong>

10:30 a.m. — Men’s All-Around Final (NBC)

<strong>HANDBALL</strong>

5 p.m. — Men’s Group B: France vs. Egypt (Taped) (USA)

<strong>ROWING</strong>

4:50 a.m. — Finals: Quadruple Sculls &amp; more (E!)

<strong>SHOOTING</strong>

8:45 p.m. — Beach Volleyball, Shooting (USA)

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

11:30 a.m. — Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (E!)

10 p.m. — Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (Taped) (USA)

<strong>SWIMMING</strong>

4 a.m. — Heats: Women’s 200m Fly &amp; more (USA)

9 a.m. — Heats: Women’s 200m Fly &amp; more (Taped) (NBC)

1:15 p.m. — Finals: Men’s &amp; Women’s 100m Free &amp; more (USA)

<strong>TABLE TENNIS</strong>

5:45 a.m. — M&amp;W Singles: Round of 32 (Taped) (E!)

<strong>TRIATHLON</strong>

1 a.m. — Women’s Final (USA)

9:45 a.m. — Women’s Final (Taped) (NBC)

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

10 a.m. — Women’s Pool A: United States vs. Serbia (USA)

4 p.m. — Women’s Pool A: United States vs. Serbia (Taped) (NBC)

7 p.m. — Men’s Pool B: Poland vs. Brazil (Taped) (USA)

<strong>WATER POLO</strong>

12 p.m. — Women’s Group: Italy vs. USA (USA)