Wednesday's Olympics Sportswatch

<strong>ARCHERY</strong>
7:45 a.m. — Individual: Round of 32 (E!, USA)
<strong>BADMINTON</strong>
3:15 a.m. — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BASKETBALL</strong>
1:45 p.m. — Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan (USA)
<strong>BASKETBALL 3X3</strong>
5:30 a.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (USA)
10:15 a.m. — Basketball, Basketball 3x3 (E!)
2 p.m. — Pool Play (E!)
3:30 p.m. — Men’s Pool Play: USA vs. Poland (Taped) (NBC)
6 p.m. — Pool Play (Taped) (USA)
<strong>BEACH VOLLEYBALL</strong>
3 a.m. — Women’s Pool F: SUI (Huberli/Brunner) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann) (E!)
3:45 p.m. — Women’s Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. SUI (Esmee/Zoe) (Taped) (USA)
8:45 p.m. — Beach Volleyball, Shooting (USA)
<strong>CANOE & KAYAK</strong>
12:45 p.m. — Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final (Taped) (USA)
<strong>CYCLING</strong>
6:10 a.m. — Final: BMX Freestyle (USA)
7:45 a.m. — Final: BMX Freestyle (USA)
<strong>DIVING</strong>
4 a.m. — Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final (E!)
<strong>EQUESTRIAN</strong>
9 a.m. — Dressage: Grand Prix (Taped) (E!)
<strong>FENCING</strong>
8:50 a.m. — Fencing, Archery (USA)
3:30 p.m. — Men’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (Taped) (E!)
<strong>FIELD HOCKEY</strong>
6:15 a.m. — Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. USA (E!)
<strong>GYMNASTICS</strong>
10:30 a.m. — Men’s All-Around Final (NBC)
<strong>HANDBALL</strong>
5 p.m. — Men’s Group B: France vs. Egypt (Taped) (USA)
<strong>ROWING</strong>
4:50 a.m. — Finals: Quadruple Sculls & more (E!)
<strong>SHOOTING</strong>
8:45 p.m. — Beach Volleyball, Shooting (USA)
<strong>SOCCER</strong>
11:30 a.m. — Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (E!)
10 p.m. — Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (Taped) (USA)
<strong>SWIMMING</strong>
4 a.m. — Heats: Women’s 200m Fly & more (USA)
9 a.m. — Heats: Women’s 200m Fly & more (Taped) (NBC)
1:15 p.m. — Finals: Men’s & Women’s 100m Free & more (USA)
<strong>TABLE TENNIS</strong>
5:45 a.m. — M&W Singles: Round of 32 (Taped) (E!)
<strong>TRIATHLON</strong>
1 a.m. — Women’s Final (USA)
9:45 a.m. — Women’s Final (Taped) (NBC)
<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>
10 a.m. — Women’s Pool A: United States vs. Serbia (USA)
4 p.m. — Women’s Pool A: United States vs. Serbia (Taped) (NBC)
7 p.m. — Men’s Pool B: Poland vs. Brazil (Taped) (USA)
<strong>WATER POLO</strong>
12 p.m. — Women’s Group: Italy vs. USA (USA)