After exceling as Coalers together, Henline twins preparing for separate paths

As years have gone to months, and now months turn into weeks until Makayla and Makenzie Henline, twin sisters and 2024 Coal City graduates, go from high school to college, they still have to figure out how to divvy up their favorite clothes and other belongings — mostly their dad’s old Coaler hoodies — as Makayla gets ready to attend Rock Valley College and Makenzie prepares to head to Illinois State University.

However those items get split up, the twins know that they’ll both get to forever keep the memories they and their classmates made together the past four years as Coaler student-athletes.

As four-year starters together in softball, three years in basketball and two years in volleyball, Makayla and Makenzie, who were joined by classmate Abby Gagliardo on all nine of those teams over the years and Mia Ferrias and Jadyn Shaw for multiple years in multiple sports, combined to go 161-90-2 in varsity competition.

They won three straight IHSA Class 2A Regional titles in softball the past three years and won or split four Illinois Central Eight Conference titles, back-to-back volleyball titles as juniors and seniors, an undefeated softball conference season as juniors and a share of the basketball crown as seniors.

The twins credit not just their own twin telepathy, but the bond their entire senior class had, as the primary factor to their multi-sport success.

“We all trusted each other, but if someone wasn’t doing what they were supposed to be doing, we’d tell them,” Makenzie said. “ ... I think having a bunch of trust just helped.”

The twins got their athletic start in T-Ball and a year of baseball before switching over the the softball diamond, first meeting their classmates and friends at softball and Little Diggers volleyball, an elementary-aged program that the Coalers used to run.

Makenzie recalls softball with Gagliardo being the first encounter with any of their teammates when they first moved over from baseball, and then they met Shaw in volleyball shortly thereafter.

“[Gagliardo] and Jadyn, we’ve played with forever and automatically bonded,” Makayla said. “ … We’ve always just been there for each other, so we all just mesh well.”

<strong>Fresh-faced freshmen take on varsity softball</strong>

Coal City head volleyball coach Pam McMurtrey said it was during those Little Diggers days when the Coaler coaches started realizing the Class of 2024 had some serious multi-sport potential, but it was softball coach Rodney Monbrum who got to see it play out first.

After taking over as head coach during the 2019-20 school year that saw no softball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monbrum became a first-year coach the following spring, with five freshmen in his everyday lineup — the Henlines, Gagliardo, Shaw and Ferrias — and a total of eight freshmen on the roster.

Makenzie said she remembers how intimidated they were to begin their careers at Joliet’s WJOL Tournament, “playing these grown women and we couldn’t even drive cars yet,” she recalls.

Makayla remembers being nervous “because you’re a freshman on varsity, and have to act like you’re good enough to be on varsity and to start.”

What Monbrum remembers most, from that year and beyond, and aside from the wins, is how similar but different the twins — the leadoff and No. 2 hitter on the team — were. They both showed a spark of energy and great smarts, but their approaches to getting their and achieving a competitive attitude were much different.

“We’d have mound visits, and Kayla would give as much strategy as I am, maybe even more, and on the flip side Kenzie comes in just smiling,” Monbrum said. “You need that. When you’re ultra competitive, you need someone always keeping things fun, and that was Kenzie’s role.”

<strong>Sophomore success</strong>

The Coalers went 12-10 that year, including a 10-4 clip in the ICE, the first of four straight seasons at or above the .500 mark on the diamond. But it was their sophomore season where the softball team really broke out.

Their regular season, one filled with state contenders both in and out of conference play, ended with a 15-15 record and 7-7 conference clip, with their regular season finale coming in the form of a 10-2 loss to perhaps the biggest local state powerhouse of them all, Beecher.

And then, less than a week later, in the Class 2A Beecher Regional championship against those same Bobcats, Gagliardo’s late solo homer sent the game to extras, where Ferrias’ RBI fielder’s choice scored Gagliardo for a 2-1 win, the program’s first regional title in more than a decade.

“We were like, ok we’re going to play Beecher [to end the regular season], they’re legit; then we got slaughtered and were like, we need to do something,” Makayla recalled. “Abby hit a big home run … our outfield was really legit.”

That sophomore softball season, one that ended with Makayla named a Daily Journal All-Area pick for the first of three straight years, is when both the twins felt that they and their classmates fully settled in, with two varsity seasons on the diamond sandwiched by a run on the basketball court that saw the Coalers go 16-13, their first of three straight winning seasons on the hardwood.

<strong>Conference championships begin in volleyball</strong>

By the time the fall of 2022 rolled around, they were more than ready to excel on the volleyball court, where the Coalers went 21-11-2 and won the ICE with a 13-1 conference record.

While McMurtrey was the last coach to get the twins and their classmates on the varsity level, she was the first to get to know them as kids through Little Diggers. That’s where she first noticed not just how athletic the twins were, but how athletically aware they were too, something that continued and developed throughout high school.

“They had the drive and will to win, and they would do anything to do it,” McMurtrey said, remembering Makenzie coming in to join the team last summer at the workouts, despite being sidelined with a broken hand. “That would mean working on a play, talking about things, seeing something others didn’t see and bringing it up, talking about it and asking about it.

“That group was so much fun to work with and I will miss them so much,” she continued. “I just think it says so much for them; just look at their careers.”

On the hardwood the Henlines’ junior year, the Coalers had their first 20-win season since 2014-15, going 21-8 on the year, with both the twins earning a special mention All-Area spot and Schmitt seeing all that potential he and other coaches saw hit the basketball program.

“When they were sophomores, we started four sophomores and a junior, but you couldn’t tell how they played,” Schmitt said. “They didn’t play with sophomore attitudes or confidence, they played with an athletic mind.

“We knew they’d turn it around, and hopefully it stays that way.”

In terms of wins, their junior softball season would go on to be the crown jewel of their careers, as the Coalers ran through ICE play with a perfect 14-0 record and went 28-9 overall, winning their second of three straight regionals and the program’s most games since the 2009-10 team that went 40-0 and won the Class 2A State title.

That was also the season Makayla was named a first-team Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State pick, earning second-team honors as moth a sophomore and senior. It’s also the same year Makenzie moved from catcher to second base, joining shortstop Makayla to form the team’s middle infield combo.

“There’s a lot of chit-chattering,” Makayla said of the two playing up the middle together. “ … I didn’t have to be like, ‘hey, Kenzie, flip the ball,’ she’s gonna know where to flip it to me. I don’t have to tell her I’ll be on one side of the base and throw it to this side.

“We were always on the same page, it just made sense for us to be there anyways.”

<strong>Going out strong</strong>

Their senior year started with another conference title in volleyball and a 21-11-1 (12-2) record. It was also the girls’ last ride with McMurtrey, the lone woman head coach they played for on the varsity level and a coach they built a strong bond with.

“She’s just a person you can talk to,” Makenzie said of McMurtrey. “Even after we got done with the playoffs we still went and watched games with her. … She’s like a cool mom.”

They ended another program drought again in basketball last winter, where they went 22-4 and 13-1 in the conference, giving them a tie atop the ICE with Peotone, the program’s first ICE title since its inception in 2019-20 and first conference title in a decade.

But for Schmitt, seeing the way the twins and their classmates developed as people is what really mattered most.

“I think that’s the goal you try to talk to every kid about, is being able to be a better person from the time they’re a freshman to the time they’re a senior,” Schmitt said. “‘The world needs better people, not better athletes’ is what we talk to them about. They understand that approach and those girls are very smart and highly intelligent, and they’re all gonna be very successful.

“Their academic success is greater than their athletic success, and that’s saying something.”

With a pair of conference titles in their back pockets for the year, the twins fell a little short of a conference three-peat, but pulled off another 20-win season, going 22-11. More importantly, they got their regional three-peat when they edged regional host Manteno 7-4 in the title game less than two weeks after losing a pair of games to the Panthers.

“To three-peat as seniors was pretty dang cool,” Makayla said. “ ... We did do a lot as seniors, for sure. We did a lot, achieved a lot, and I think it’s pretty cool.”

<strong>Next chapter their first apart</strong>

As summer goes by, the twins are getting closer to starting their lives apart. They’ll still go to Target and Starbucks together and still get together with their same group of friends in Coal City, just less frequently as they start college.

Makayla and Shaw will room and play softball at Rock Valley together, where one of their summer coaches, former Wilmington star Miranda Southall, is an assistant coach. She’ll major in nursing while Makenzie pursues a career in education at Illinois State, the only school she applied to, knowing that was the place to be if she wants to become a teacher.

Makenzie said the feelings are bittersweet, as it will be an exciting but anxious time being apart for the first time. Makayla agrees, but knows that with them both staying in-state, they’ll never be more than a phone call or drive away.

“It will be good for us to spread,” Makayla said. “We’re gonna see each other plenty, we’ll still both be in Illinois.

“I’m excited to do my own thing, but it will be weird. ... No stealing each other’s clothes.”

Their parents, Lonnie and Stefanie, will still be around Coaler athletic events, as Makenzie and Makayla’s brother, Connor, is set to be a sophomore. But the twins won’t be in their normal spots on the field, and neither will their classmates.

That’s something Monbrum and the other coaches will have to adjust to, but they’ll also still feel the legacy the kids leave behind, and also can look forward to seeing Makenzie and Makayla see their successes in athletic competition and in the classroom translate to the real world.

“The last two years they’ve been my shortstop and second baseman, my No. 1 and No. 2 hitters,” Monbrum said. “I’m gonna miss them and their productivity on the field but also off the field.

“ … Aside from athletes, I’m super confident all five of those seniors are gonna be successful outside of softball,” he continued. “The expectations were high during softball, and we try to get in touch and stay in touch after high school, and the expectations are still high.”