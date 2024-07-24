Motley Fool

Ask the fool

<strong>Q.</strong> I saw that Southwest Airlines set up a “poison pill.” What does that mean? <strong>— T.M., Juneau, Alaska</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> A poison pill is a maneuver designed to thwart an unsolicited takeover, often by threatening to dilute the hostile party’s ownership stake. In this case, once any shareholder’s stake reaches or exceeds 12.5% of the company, all other shareholders will be able to buy stock in Southwest at a 50% discount.

The adoption of the poison pill happened because activist investor Elliott Investment Management has been building a sizable position in the company, recently owning around 11% of Southwest. Activist investors typically demand changes, and Elliott is looking to replace top management.

<strong>Q.</strong> I’ve seen some stocks recommended as “long-term” investments. What’s long term in this case? <strong>— V.O., Bennington, Vermont</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> There’s no universal definition, of course, but you can think of it as referring more to years than to days or months.

While stocks can fluctuate significantly over a few days or months, a good long-term holding is likely to grow in value over years as the underlying company does well. Hanging on to great stocks for many years is how many people have amassed significant wealth, as companies can grow for decades.

The IRS has a different definition, though. It views a long-term investment as one you’ve held for at least a year and a day before selling. Long-term capital gains can qualify for a lower capital gains tax rate — currently 0% or 15% for most of us and 20% for high earners. Gains from assets held for a year or less are taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, which could be anywhere from 10% to 37%.

Check those fund fees

When investing in mutual funds — or their cousins, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — it’s important to pay attention to fees and to favor low ones. That’s not too hard to do, since fees have been falling for many years now. Between 1996 and 2023, for example, average stock mutual fund “expense ratios” (annual fees) fell by 60%, while average bond mutual fund expense ratios declined 56%, per the Investment Company Institute (ICI).

The ICI also reported that the average expense ratio for stock mutual funds was recently 0.42% per year, versus 0.37% for bond mutual funds. (A 0.42% fee would cost you $42 per $10,000 invested in a fund.)

Despite these lower average fees, many funds still charge considerably more. A fund charging 1%, for example, would be collecting $100 from you each year on a $10,000 investment.

Besides expense ratios, other costs can limit your gains from owning mutual funds. For example, if a fund’s managers buy and sell various securities frequently, you can end up with short-term capital gains, which generally face higher tax rates than long-term gains. Any commission costs for all that trading will be passed on to you, too.

You can get an idea of how much trading fund managers are doing by looking at a fund’s “turnover ratio,” the percentage of the entire value of the fund that’s traded over the course of a year. Favor funds with lower ratios, ideally 30% or less.

A great way to minimize your fees while building wealth over many years is to make good use of low-fee stock index funds, such as those that track the S&P 500 index of 500 major American companies. Index funds tend to offer low fees because they’re passively managed: Their managers simply invest in the same securities as the index they track. Some S&P 500 index funds have expense ratios as low as 0.03% — which would cost you $3 per $10,000 invested.

You can find expense ratios for lots of funds at Morningstar.com and elsewhere.

I trace my roots back to the 1953 formation of Fuji Heavy Industries (which began as the Aircraft Research Laboratory in 1917). My early vehicles included the 360. In 1972, I introduced the world’s first mass-produced four-wheel drive passenger car, a station wagon. Today, with a recent market value north of $16 billion, I’m a major global automaker, with more than 630 retailers in the U.S. — where I offer a “Love Promise,” aiming to love and respect everyone and to support my customers and their communities. My logo makes astronomers smile. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1822, when George Weyman opened a tobacco shop in Pittsburgh that would grow into the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company; to 1847, when Philip Morris opened a tobacco shop in London; and to 1856, when John Middleton opened a Philadelphia tobacco shop that would become a major cigar and pipe tobacco company. Today, with a recent market value around $79 billion, I’m a giant in both traditional tobacco and smoke-free products, with brands such as Marlboro, Njoy, On and Copenhagen. My revenue tops $20 billion annually. I’ve invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev, too. Who am I? (Answer: Altria Group)

Risk and reward

Investors in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) can expect a big reward: The stock’s dividend yield was recently a massive 9.1%. But there’s some risk, too, as the company is carrying a lot of debt. Also, consumption of cigarettes and other combustible products is in decline, particularly in the United States.

But while British American Tobacco’s core business is challenged, it’s having success growing its so-called “new categories,” such as Vuse vaping products, Glo tobacco heating products and Velo oral products. The company expects organic revenue to grow by a low single-digit percentage this year at constant currency, with similar growth for adjusted operating profit. This profit growth will help support the dividend.

British American Tobacco has also started buying back its stock. The company plans to spend 700 million pounds (almost $910 million) on buybacks this year and 900 million pounds (nearly $1.2 billion) in 2025, all while working to bring its debt down.

The main risk for British American Tobacco shareholders is that revenue and profit from new categories may not grow fast enough to offset declines in cigarette consumption. But with the stock trading at a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9, there’s a significant margin of safety for investors willing to take that risk. (The Motley Fool recommends shares of and options on British American Tobacco.)