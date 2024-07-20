Harbor House to host gala celebrating 45 years

Harbor House is commemorating 45 years with a festive night of dinner, fellowship and honoring the legacy of the organization.

All proceeds go to empowering survivors and Harbor House’s communities with domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention.

The event is set for Aug. 10 at Deer Ridge Barn Wedding and Events at 4345 W. 1500N Road, Kankakee. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres and will continue at 6 p.m. with a program and dinner.

This is a semi-formal event, and it is asked everyone to wear their best purple outfits while also taking the lovely (and sometimes toasty) summer weather into consideration.

Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a complimentary drink, live music and a powerful program. The cost is $80, and tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yc4cpdjk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yc4cpdjk</a>.

For questions or more information, contact Emily at <a href="mailto:emily@haborhousedv.org" target="_blank">emily@haborhousedv.org</a> or 815-932-5814.