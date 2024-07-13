Bourbonnais library, animal organizations hosting Pitbull Playtime

On July 27, pitbulls will join the stacks of books, movies and more at Bourbonnais Public Library as the library teams up with Kankakee County Humane Foundation, Kankakee County Animal Control and It’s A Pittie Rescue for Pitbull Playtime.

Bourbonnais Public Library Marketing & Outreach Coordinator Amanda Belcher said the library is considering this “the biggest program of the summer.”

“We’re anticipating this to be a super large, positive event for library patrons and our local animal advocacy groups, who will be here to share information and resources,” she said.

There will be games, crafts, an obstacle course, read to a dog and a photo booth. An animal control officer also will be there, teaching folks how to safely approach new dogs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and outside dogs are not allowed. Simply drop in during the event time frame to meet and play with rescue pitbulls.

In summer 2022, the library teamed up with KCHF to host Kitten Cafe, where patrons could drop by to play with kitten residents from the rescue center. This ran in conjunction with that year’s summer reading program, titled FurBonnais.

Two of the eight cats at the cafe were adopted during the event.

<strong>KCHF OPEN HOUSE</strong>

From noon to 6 p.m. July 19 at Kankakee County Humane Foundation, 2214 Route 1, St. Anne, there will be an open house where attendees can meet shelter animals and apply for adoption.

<strong>ICARe FUNDRAISER WEEKEND</strong>

From noon to 8 p.m. July 13 and from noon to 5 p.m. July 14, Mystic Dreams by Sarah, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, will be donating $10 from each reading and 20% of all sales.

<strong>ICARe AT COUNTY FAIR</strong>

During the Iroquois County Fair, set for July 16-21, Iroquois County Animal Rescue will have a booth under the big tent. There will be pet-themed T-shirts for sale, a pet portrait raffle, information about adoptable pets and more.