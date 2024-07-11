Reimagine Our Parks initiative running across city parks

KANKAKEE — Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and Community-Based Violence Intervention Prevention is on a mission to Reimagine Our Parks.

This initiative started earlier this month, as an afternoon of activities takes place across various parts of the city of Kankakee.

Events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include family activities, games, food, music and more. Upcoming events are set for:

• July 17 at Old Fair Park

• July 24 at Steve Hunter Park (formerly Marycrest Park)

• July 31 at McBroom Park

• Aug. 7 at Beckman Park

For more information, call 773-640-9817.