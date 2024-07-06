State police investigate fatal accident on I-80 in Will County

Daily Journal staff report

SHOREWOOD — Illinois State Police were investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday morning on Interstate 80, west of Interstate 55, near Shorewood in Will County.

At 7:02 a.m., ISP Troop 3 was called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80, ISP said in a release.

A pedestrian was fatally struck while standing outside of her vehicle, the release said.

All westbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted onto I-55 northbound.

The investigation into the crash continued and no further information was available as of late Friday morning.