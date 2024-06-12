TRACK AND FIELD: Kays' Morrow commits to Illinois

As Jayon Morrow’s spring semester of his senior year at Kankakee High School wound down, life was full of bittersweet moments of the closing of his chapter at Kankakee.

There was his final Southland Athletic Conference track and field meet, where his four gold medals gave him a dozen career conference golds.

Then there was the IHSA Class 3A Moline Sectional, a class up from their usual home in 2A, where he took gold and qualified for state in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and 4-by-100-meter relay, giving him another dozen sectional golds.

And of course there was a fourth straight trip to the IHSA State Finals, where he took home three medals despite a hamstring injury, giving him 10 state medals for his career.

While all of those moments provided both elation and the slight sadness that it was the last event of each kind, it was all smiles for Morrow on Wednesday, when he made his commitment to run sprints and study sports management at the University of Illinois.

“It felt good just finally getting the weight off my shoulders, just seeing all the hard work I put in finally paying off,” Morrow said. “I’ve always had goals to run at the college level, juco, D1, D2, D3.

A four-year state finalist, Morrow will no doubt go down as one of the greatest boys track and field athletes in Kays history, if not the greatest and certainly the most decorated.

As a freshman in 2021, Morrow burst onto the scene when he helped the Kays win their first-ever boys track and field state relay gold, and first gold of any kind at the state meet since 1958, in the 4-by-200-meter relay.

The next year, a week after the girls track and field team won the school’s first-ever team state championship, Morrow helped the boys to the same feat, serving on the gold medal-winning 4x100 relay and taking silver in the 100, 200 and 400.

“It was me and my teammates. The state title, I don’t think my teammates get enough credit for what they’ve done,” Morrow said. “ ... We grinded, talked and picked each other up after every race.

“Looking back, there’s no sports team in Kankakee history that can surpass that,” he added, speaking on the girls and boys twin titles in 2022. “Even if it happens again, we were the first to do it.”

Morrow’s dominance continued as a junior, where he won the Southland 200 and 400 and qualified for state in four events, including entering as a sectional champion in the 100, before a strained hamstring derailed he and the Kays’ dreams of any state gold in 2023.

Healthy again as a senior this spring, Morrow hit his peak during the stretch run once again, totaling eight golds between the conference and sectional meets before a final run at state, coming a step up in Class 3A this year.

It was once again on the blue track of Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field where a hamstring injury at the state meet met Morrow, coming in the Friday preliminary round of the 100. But despite the injury, he limped home to the finish line of his high school career with three admirable medals the next day — a fourth-place finish with Zyon Turner, Dominic White and Zyheir Breaux.

“At that moment it hurt. You work so hard all year to get to that point ... but I control what I control,” Morrow said. “I can’t control pulling a hamstring, but it happened.

“It was the spark i needed to not get big-headed and stay hungry, just knowing it can all get taken away, so enjoy every moment.”

As he prepares for the trek down to Illinois, a journey that would take him three hours, 38 minutes and 24 seconds from one track to the other if he maintained his 100-meter personal record-speed of 10.56 seconds, he’ll be following in the footsteps of Kays head boys and girls track and field coach Marques Lowe, who also ran for the orange and blue and couldn’t be prouder of Morrow.

“Choosing a school can be difficult for most, but finding a place to call home is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Lowe said. “’Why not Illinois’ (an online hashtag #WhyNotIllinois) has become a staple in the Illini recruiting process and I am proud they were able to bring Jayon in as a student-athlete.

“I’m extremely proud of the young man he has become,” he added. “This process was long and draining but also exciting to see it all unfold. He will be a Kay for life and now a Fighting Illini who bleeds orange and blue.”

Morrow credits his mom, Tysha Ward, and Lowe for helping him on his recruitment. And although he has his own Illinois loyalties, Morrow also said that Lowe let his decision be his.

“People see the pictures and fun visits but don’t see the work behind closed doors,” Morrow said. “[Lowe] and my mom helped me so much with that, but at the same time he wasn’t speaking for me or in my head about anything.

He kept it truthfully, 100% honest. He let me pick what I thought would be my best school, and that meant a lot to me.”

Being close to home, Morrow has plenty of club teammates he will rejoin in Urbana-Champaign, where he cites a strong support system, an abundance of resources, a great Big Ten team in a great Big Ten facility and a university that’s “taking big leaps every year.”

He chose his in-state school over Houston, who is coached by nine-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time World Championships gold medalist sprinter and jumper Carl Lewis, who is hailed as one of the greatest athletes in American history.

“You look at him not just as one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time, but one of the greatest athletes of all time,” Morrow said. “To sprint and jump and win as many gold medals as him, it was just amazing be around him, see how he coaches and have conversations with him.”

Morrow plans on running the 200 and 400 at Illinois, but is ready to compete and help his new team out wherever he can to make the NCAA National Championships. He also aspires to once again compete for USA Track and Field over the summer on the under-20 team, and eventually represent the stars and stripes on the Olympic level.

But as he transitions from high school to college, it’s one task at a time for the accomplished athlete.

“I know it all comes with time,” Morrow said. “You can’t just shoot for the big goal, you have to break it down piece by piece.

“You don’t just get to the top of the tree, you have to climb up there branch by branch.”

To view Morrow’s and the other 27 Daily Journal All-Area boys and girls track and field capsules, see page C5.