Pedal for the medal: Cobb Park Criterium cruises again

Daily Journal staff report

For those who noticed an exorbitant amount of bicyclists around Cobb Park on Sunday, your eyes did not deceive you.

The South Chicago Wheelmen and the city of Kankakee again hosted the annual Cobb Park Criterium which features cyclists of varying ages and divisions. Races vary in length from 30 to 60 minutes. Awards and opportunity for cash prizes are part of the big day.

Cobb Park is the perfect backdrop for the annual bicycle races running each summer along the Kankakee River, hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.southchicagowheelmen.com/cobbparkcrit" target="_blank">southchicagowheelmen.com/cobbparkcrit</a>.