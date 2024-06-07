Police carry on Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois

Members of local law enforcement carried on a tradition Wednesday as the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois made its way through Kankakee County.

Police officers throughout the county participated in the intrastate relay as they carried the Flame of Hope as “Guardians of the Flame,” starting in Manteno.

The Bourbonnais and Manteno police departments received the torch around 1 p.m. at 9000 North Road in Manteno and headed southbound on Route 45. They were joined by additional runners and bicycle riders at 5000 North Road before continuing on to the Olivet Nazarene University ROTC building on South Main Street in Bourbonnais where they completed their seven-mile leg.

The torch was then passed to Kankakee police officers to complete the final leg in Kankakee County, concluding at Bird Park in Kankakee.

Approximately 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running and biking through thousands of Illinois communities to its final destination — the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal on Friday, June 7.

“It’s been a pleasure to have Bourbonnais Police continually participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run,” said Bourbonnais Deputy Chief Dave Anderson. “This will be my 15th year. It’s an excellent event to raise awareness for Special Olympics and another way our officers get involved in the community.”

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts a variety of annual fundraising events, including the Polar Plunge and the Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop, which recently took place May 17 at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations.

“The Bourbonnais Police Department is pleased to announce, based upon the generosity of officers and the greater community, they were able to raise over $11,000 for Special Olympics Illinois athletes — the second highest total in Bourbonnais history,” the village of Bourbonnais said in a press release. “In 2019, officers raised over $12,000.”

The Summer Games, a three-day event, welcomes more than 15,000 participants, including more than 3,500 athletes and Unified partners, 1,250 coaches, 1,200 volunteers and 10,000 families and friends, according to the Special Olympics Illinois website.

For more information on Special Olympics Illinois, visit <a href="https://www.soill.org" target="_blank">www.soill.org</a>.