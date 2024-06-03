GLENNON: New research on big pensions shows need for cost shift

The club is growing.

Illinois now has over 43,000 public pensioners receiving over $100,000 per year in retirement. That’s based on a collection of Freedom of Information Act requests by Wirepoints and includes most of the state and local pensions. The number of $100,000-plus pensioners has grown significantly. A similar analysis by Open the Books in 2017 counted 23,000 government retirees with $100K compensation.

But they are paupers compared to local school superintendents, and all big pensions illustrate why one particular pension reform is long overdue.

The top 10 retired Illinois school superintendents are getting annual payments ranging from $321,000 to $384,000. Their lifetime payouts are expected to range from $9.1 to $10.2 million. Those expected payouts are based on published pensionable salaries and life expectancies according to Social Security actuarial tables.

All 10 of those superintendents were in their 50s when they retired, except one who was 61. Many go on to take other high-salary jobs.

Here’s the kicker: While most of those were superintendents in wealthy, suburban Chicago suburban schools, taxpayers statewide pay those pensions, not the local school districts. That’s because the pensions are from the Teachers Retirement System, funded mainly by the state, which is now contributing about $6.2 billion per year.

All that explains at least a part of why those pensions can be so huge and why TRS is in such awful shape, being currently short of adequate funding by a whopping $82 billion — about half of the state’s unfunded pension liability. Local school districts offload high pension costs to the rest of the state, so they needn’t care as much as they should about pension costs.

Because the local school districts have that blank check, they are more inclined to let pensionable salaries rise in final years of employment, thereby “spiking” the pension. That’s true not just for superintendents but for all TRS members, contributing to that growth in the $100,000 pension club.

For a state that prides itself on “equity,” it’s hardly equitable to let wealthy school districts pass off their cost that way.

The obvious solution is to shift the pension cost to the local school districts, thereby properly incenting them to control costs.

That huge expense could not, however, simply be dumped onto school districts because local property taxes would soar. Instead, the state could send some of the money to school districts that it now sends to TRS, but within proper limits, focusing on what’s called the “normal cost,” which is what actuaries say is the pension cost for work performed in the current year.

The limit could be in the form of a cap that doesn’t cover the supersized, actual pension costs, or perhaps just a flat amount that all districts get based its student numbers, and it perhaps should be phased in. That reform could be done without violating the state’s constitutional pension protection clause, which bars other meaningful reforms.

It’s worth nothing that not all of the oversized superintendent pensions accrued at suburban Chicago districts. Peoria, Springfield, Joliet and Urbana each have retired superintendents with lifetime pensions expected to pay out over $5.5 million. Decatur and Rockford have districts with retired superintendents expected to receive over $4.3 million.

But the fact remains that it’s primarily wealthier districts that benefit the most.

The current system is regressive, in other words. It benefits the rich. Wirepoints has documented that fact in detail.

Next time you hear one of our progressive lawmakers boasting about “equity,” ask them why they ignore the simple reform of pension cost shift. They will have no answer.