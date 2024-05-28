Gone, not forgotten: Veterans remembered on Memorial Day

The colors are presented. A prayer is said. A 21-gun salute is fired.

The bugle call “Taps” solemnly sounds through the air as those in attendance reflect on the sacrifices of fallen United States service men and women.

Dozens gathered as these military rites were performed Monday morning at cemeteries and memorials in eastern Kankakee County as the Momence Honor Guard traveled to nine stops for Memorial Day services.

Family and friends of those that died while serving in the U.S. military watched as over 30 honor guard members arrived to each service on the annual day of remembrance.

Coordinator of the Momence Honor Guard, Bill Cotter, a Navy veteran, led the group at each site as Rev. Vernon Parks, an Army veteran, led the prayer.

Cotter, of Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, initiated the Veterans Program in 1986 for high school students as an opportunity to honor veterans who have sacrificed for this country.

Now the Momence Honor Guard, a charity organization that operates on donations, is composed of Momence High School students who are direct descendants of veterans.

Since 1996, over 200 Momence High School students have been a part of the group, including a total of 48 this year. In Monday’s final event, the graduating seniors of the guard will pass on their rifles.

Joining numerous ceremonies across the county, the Momence tour included Shrontz Cemetery, Mount Airy Cemetery, Wichert’s Oakwood Cemetery, Momence Meadows Nursing Home, Momence Cemetery, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Conrad Memorial Park, the Momence Depot and Kasler Veterans Memorial Park.

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the service men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Originally called Decoration Day, it was formalized by a “Memorial Day Order” issued by Grand Army of the Republic Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan in 1868. It originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.