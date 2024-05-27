SOFTBALL: Beecher finishes on wrong side of state title rematch with Rockridge

EAST PEORIA — Beecher and Rockridge are no strangers to postseason softball meetings, an occurrence that happened again this spring. But rather than in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, when they met last season as well as in 2018, this year’s meeting went down in Monday’s Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional at the Eastside Centre, where the Bobcats won that 2018 title game.

But in the 2024 battle between the cream of the Class 2A crop for the better part of the past decade, it was the three-time defending state champion Rockets who emerged victorious, breaking a 1-1 tie with crooked numbers in both the sixth and seventh innings to run away with a 6-2 win.

The Rockets (32-3-1) are headed to their sixth straight state trip while the Bobcats saw their season end with a 32-2 record.

“We thought we could string some hits together,” Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said. “They just kept taking away some things from us, making nice plays, and that’s why they’ve gotten as far as they have.

“They’ve had moments where kids have had to come through and their young girls have made plays.”

The Rockets were able to do something most teams haven’t been able to do on Beecher pitcher Ava Lorenzatti this season — snag an early lead — when Rockets pitcher Kendra Lewis singled to center to drive Taylor Dieterich in for a 1-0 Rockets lead in the top of the first.

Lewis, a Wisconsin commit and the only senior in the Rockets’ starting lineup Monday, issued a walk apiece but nothing more in each of the first two innings, but the Bobcats eventually tied things in the third.

After Lewis got Liliana Irwin to open the bottom of the third with a fly out, Lorenzatti, Makenzie Johnson and Elena Kvasnicka hit back-to-back-to-back singles, with Kvasnicka’s knock bringing Lorenzatti around to tie the game at one.

The score remained that way until the top of the sixth, when the Rockets plated a pair without seeing a ball leave the infield. After back-to-back hit batters, Stella Riley attempted a sacrifice bunt that became much more than that after catcher Emma Tiltges’ throw hit Riley on her way to first, allowing Madelyn David to score from second and Morgan Hofer to score on a throw attempting to nab Riley at second, as Riley and Johnson, in from center field to cover second, collided as Johnson was catching the ball.

“You don’t see that,” Hayhurst said of an uncharacteristic sequence that led to a pair of unearned runs. “It’s frustrating, and we say if you want to get down to state, whether it’s regionals, sectionals, whatever, you have to play your A-game.”

The Rockets broke things open with a three-run seventh to give themselves breathing room as Lewis recorded the final three outs, even after the Bobcats pushed one across in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases, bringing the tying run to the plate before Lewis forced a Taylor Norkus groundout to end the game, as well as the softball careers for Beecher’s two seniors, Skyler Murdoch and starting catcher Emma Tiltges.

As both the starting catcher and one of just two seniors, Tiltges knew a good chunk of this year’s success would rest on the shoulders of her and her leadership, something that pushed her to grow as both a player and person to be the exact player her younger teammates needed to see every day.

“I tried to take the leader position because I’m the oldest and have been catching Ava for a while,” Tiltges said. “They look up to me because I’m older than them, so I try to be that role model for them and be the player they want to be when they’re seniors.”

The fact that eight of the Bobcats’ nine starters are returning, including a sophomore class that featured six full-time starters this season, gives Hayhurst plenty of confidence in the program once they officially close the chapter on 2024, which gave the Bobcats their fifth sectional championship in the past eight seasons.

“I look forward to that,” Hayhurst said. “But they’ll have to make some corrections, play in the summertime and make some adjustments on their own along the way — knowing how to hit the ball to left field, right field or up the middle, getting bunts down.

“We struggled the last few games with getting bunts down, and it’s something we’re usually pretty good at.”

While most of the Bobcats will flip the page quickly and begin preparing for 2025, for Tiltges and Murdoch, Monday was it. And although it ended a few days sooner than they would have hoped for, Tiltges said she is grateful for all Beecher softball has given her, especially Hayhurst, who also coaches the junior high team and has been Tiltges’ coach for the past seven years.

“Beecher softball is honestly like no other school,” Tiltges said. “We’re unique, and we’re always good, and I think that’s thanks to Coach Hay.

“I think he’s worked to make softball what it is and changed softball as a sport for me, especially since I’ve played since I was little,” she continued. “Playing for him, it’s a whole different game, and I’m lucky I got to play for him.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lorenzatti allowed three earned runs on seven hits, two walks and 11 strikeouts in a complete game, and she also went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs. Johnson was 3-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases. Kvasnicka was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Olson was 1-for-4 with an RBI.