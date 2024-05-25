Community Arts Council names 4 scholarship winners

The Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County has selected four applicants to receive the James F. Carlson Summer Arts Camp Scholarship for 2024.

Named for one of the past presidents of the CAC, the scholarship program provides $300 each to high school or junior high applicants who wish to pursue additional training in one of the fine and performing arts.

This year’s winners will be honored at the Strawberry Jazz Festiva at 2 p.m. June 8 at Northfield Square mall. Receiving scholarships this year are Robert Wilhelm, of Manteno, for instrumental music; Lucas Morin, of Manteno, for vocal music; Adele Mau-Bridges, of Kankakee, for instrumental music; and Lucy LeRoy, of Kankakee, for instrumental music.

Students can participate in vocal music, instrumental music, visual arts, theater, dance or creative writing.

Applicants are asked to list their achievements in their area of art and describe their experiences. They also are encouraged to describe how they have been involved with the arts in their community, especially if they have worked with any of the members of the Arts Council.

Each student also submits an essay about what the arts mean to them, how the summer camp experience will improve their skills and how they will use their talent in the community.

Finally, each applicant provides one or more letters of recommendation from a teacher or mentor who has encouraged them in developing their talents.