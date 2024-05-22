Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Bankruptcies are bad news

<strong>Q. Do I lose all my money if one of my holdings goes bankrupt? — L.G., Keene, New Hampshire</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Typically, yes. If and when a company emerges from bankruptcy, that can be great for the company — but common-stock shareholders often get little or nothing. They’re last in line to collect, following creditors (banks, bondholders, suppliers, etc.) and holders of preferred stock, among others. Also, the original shares of companies emerging from bankruptcy will often be canceled and replaced, leaving original shareholders with worthless shares.

It’s true that many companies file for bankruptcy protection, fix some big problems and emerge in better shape, as Marvel Entertainment and Delta Air Lines did. But others, such as Blockbuster and Enron, never recover. They may still be worth something if they’re able to sell their name or other assets, or if they’re acquired by another company, but common-stock shareholders rarely benefit from that.

The best way to avoid being surprised by a bankruptcy filing is to read reports from the companies in which you’re invested and follow their progress.

<strong>Q. If I’m investing in stocks via direct stock purchase plans (DSPPs) and dividend reinvestment plans (“DRIPs”), do I need to keep records of transactions? — C.L., Columbia, Missouri</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> You sure do. Those plans let you bypass brokerages and invest in companies directly, often with small sums and often with the ability to have dividends reinvested in additional shares (or partial shares) of stock. But for tax purposes, it’s important to keep good records of your purchases, sales and reinvested dividends.

You can learn more about dividend investing in “The Little Book of Big Dividends: A Safe Formula for Guaranteed Returns” by Charles B. Carlson (Wiley, $28).

Fool’s School

Not all debt is bad

High-interest-rate debt, such as that from credit cards, can leave borrowers in a painful situation. (The average annual percentage rate for credit cards was 21.6% as of February 2024, according to the Federal Reserve. Yikes.) But not all debt is the same — without the ability to borrow money, millions couldn’t buy homes, go to college or even own a car. Debt just needs to be manageable, with reasonable interest rates and affordable repayments.

Mortgages are unavoidable for most homebuyers, with a recent median home sale price in the U.S. of $420,800. Taking out a home loan is a major undertaking and will cost you a lot in interest payments over a long time. However, having a high credit score means lenders will offer you lower interest rates, potentially saving you tens of thousands of dollars — or even more.

If your credit score isn’t high, it might be worth postponing a purchase until you raise your score (by paying bills on time and paying off other debts).

Taking on debt can sometimes be more profitable than not doing so. Imagine, for example, that you have $400,000 and want to buy a $400,000 home that you expect to live in for 30 years. You could buy it for cash, and if the home appreciates by 4% annually, on average, it will end up worth about $1.3 million. (Real estate values typically don’t grow quickly.) That’s great, but it’s not an asset you could easily liquidate for a profit, because you still need a place to live.

If you buy the home with a mortgage, much of that $400,000 will remain with you, and you could invest it. If you can borrow money at 7% (a common mortgage interest rate these days) and make a higher return of 8% to 10% investing it, then you could end up ahead by taking out the mortgage.

Regardless of whether you finance a home or college or a car, just be sure to avoid credit card debt. High-interest-rate debt can be very hazardous to your wealth.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1921, only 13 years after the Model T Ford’s debut, when four Navy veterans pooled $200 each and launched an auto accessories store in West Philadelphia. I later added bicycles and radio parts. I went public in 1945 and was taken private when Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises bought me for around $1 billion in 2016. I boast more than 850 locations across the U.S. (including Puerto Rico) and 8,000 service bays. In honor of Manny, Moe, Moe and Jack, I offer military vets a 5% discount. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1922, when a retired farmer and insurance salesman founded me in Bloomington, Illinois, to provide auto insurance. Before long, I added life insurance and fire and casualty coverage; I became America’s top auto insurer in 1942. Health insurance followed in the 1960s. Today, my affiliates and I are America’s biggest providers of auto and home insurance. I boast more than 19,000 agents, more than 65,000 employees and more than 94 million policies and accounts. You can’t invest in me because I’m a mutual company — owned by my policyholders. Who am I? (Answer: State Farm)

The Motley Fool Take

Dividends from devices

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is a health care giant with a recent market value of $110 billion. It offers many medical devices, such as implantable pacemakers, aortic valves, mesh implants, stapling devices and technology used in robot-assisted surgeries. Medtronic’s dividend recently sported a yield of 3.3%, and it has upped its payout for 47 consecutive years.

The company’s business is growing, too, with third-quarter revenue increasing by 4.7% year over year and earnings per share (EPS) advancing by 8%. Growth is likely to continue, as Medtronic spent $2.7 billion on research and development in its fiscal year 2023, and recently had more than 200 clinical trials in progress. One recent innovation is Medtronic’s GI Genius, an intelligent endoscopy system, using artificial intelligence to help detect colorectal polyps.

With ongoing advancements and an expanding health care industry, there’s room for Medtronic’s growth rate to be higher than it has been the past few years. Meanwhile, the company is shedding less-profitable operations, such as its line of ventilators.

Its stock looks attractively priced at recent levels, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15, well below its five-year average of 18. (The Motley Fool has recommended Medtronic stock and options.)