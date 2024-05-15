Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Risky commodities

<strong>Q. Is commodity investing really so risky? — N.W., New Orleans</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Yup. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission itself offers a stark warning: “Only trade with ‘risk capital.’ This is money you can afford to lose ... research has shown that after commissions, the majority of individual speculators lose money.”

Investing in commodities involves agreeing (often via futures contracts) to buy or sell a certain amount of a raw material or agricultural product — such as gold, silver, crude oil, cattle, cotton, lumber, sugar, coffee, corn or wheat — at a specific price on a specific date. These agreements can easily end unprofitably for you due to factors including supply and demand issues, geopolitical events or the global economy. We prefer just buying into healthy and growing companies and aiming to hang on for many years. It’s a much more dependable way to build wealth, and it can help you sleep better.

You might be drawn to commodities because you can often invest in them by putting very little down. This leverage can amplify your gains, but it also amplifies losses — possibly catastrophically.

<strong>Q. Where can I learn about college scholarships and financial aid? — M.N., Kinston, North Carolina</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> You’re smart to look into financial aid, because there’s a lot of it available. Perhaps start learning about colleges and scholarships at BigFuture.CollegeBoard.org. Other good scholarship sites include Scholarships.com, Fastweb.com, GoingMerry.com, ScholarshipOwl.com and Bold.org. (Note that there are some scholarship scams out there, and you shouldn’t have to pay to look up any scholarships.) Be sure to read up on financial aid and the all-important Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) format sites, such as FinAid.org. Your high school might have info on local scholarships, too.

Fool’s School

401(k) borrowing

If you’re the proud owner of a 401(k) account with a bunch of money in it and you find yourself in need of some cash, it’s natural to think about borrowing from your 401(k). Many of us are allowed to borrow up to 50% of our account’s vested value (or $50,000 — whichever is less). That’s often not a good idea, though, for several reasons.

While there are no taxes and penalty fees when you borrow from a 401(k), and that’s a plus, there’s still danger here.

The loan will have repayment rules that you’ll need to follow. You’ll likely have five years in which to repay the loan, with regular repayment installments expected. (These may be taken automatically from your paycheck.) You’ll have to pay interest on the loan, though the interest payments will go into your account, not to a lender. Also, if you leave your employer before you’ve repaid the loan, you may be expected to pay it all back pronto, which might be hard to do.

A key risk with 401(k) loans is that you end up unable to repay the loan. If that happens, the 401(k) loan will turn into a taxable 401(k) withdrawal — and thus will be subject to both taxes and possible early-withdrawal penalties (if you’re younger than 59 1/2).

The biggest argument against borrowing from your 401(k) is this: You can lose out on a lot of money. Imagine, for example, that you borrow $30,000 from your 401(k). With the stock market growing at an average annual rate of 8%, removing $30,000 from your portfolio means that sum can’t go up along with it. A single year of not growing by 8% means you stand to lose around $2,400; you’d lose thousands more dollars in the following years.

Worse is if the loan turns into a withdrawal, meaning your money won’t grow for you at all anymore. Over 20 years, $30,000 might have turned into $140,000 — a rather helpful sum for retirement.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1922, when a retired farmer and insurance salesman founded me in Bloomington, Illinois, to provide auto insurance. Before long I added life insurance and fire and casualty coverage; I became America’s top auto insurer in 1942. Health insurance followed in the 1960s. Today, my affiliates and I are America’s biggest providers of auto and home insurance. I boast more than 19,000 agents, more than 65,000 employees, and more than 94 million policies and accounts. You can’t invest in me, because I’m a mutual company — owned by my policyholders. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

You probably don’t know my name, but I’m one of America’s oldest continuously operating companies, founded in 1752 in Newport, Rhode Island. Now based in Edison, New Jersey, I specialize in fine fragrances, luxury soap and men’s grooming products. My brands include Jockey Club (created in 1840), Newport (1890) and Number Six (the longest continuously manufactured American fragrance — created in 1772, and reportedly the favorite scent of George Washington). My fans through the years have included Greta Garbo, John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis and the Rolling Stones. I call myself “America’s Original.” Who am I? (Answer: Caswell-Massey)

The Motley Fool Take

Verizon for the income

If you’re seeking income, consider telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Its dividend, recently yielding a fat 6.8%, was increased by around 2% last September. That was its 17th straight year of dividend growth, the longest current streak in the U.S. telecom sector. (Rival AT&T, meanwhile, reduced its dividend by nearly half in 2022.)

Verizon does face some challenges, such as debt. Back in 2014, it acquired Vodafone’s stake in Verizon Wireless for a whopping $130 billion, and at the end of March 2024, Verizon still carried $128 billion in unsecured debt. A large (and slowly shrinking) pile of debt consumes much of Verizon’s cash flow, leaving little room for new investments or dividend raises. Indeed, in 2023, Verizon used 85% of its free cash flow to meet its dividend obligation. That didn’t leave much cash to reduce its debt load or invest in its future. If earnings continue to contract or stagnate, the company might have to reduce its payout.

On the plus side, Verizon has been investing heavily in its 5G and broadband networks. In its first quarter, it gained 389,000 broadband subscribers and 90,000 business phone subscribers. And its high-profit-margin wireless service revenue was up 3.3% to $19.5 billion.

If you’re looking for a fast-growing stock, look elsewhere. But those seeking income should consider this big payer. (The Motley Fool has recommended Verizon Communications.)