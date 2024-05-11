PROGRESS 2024: Untapped talent stalls progress

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County is not unlike any other community in Illinois or across the United States.

It has assets. Be it rich farm land; a clean, safe water source; abundant employment; productive, safe schools; or a wide variety of other valued assets.

Kankakee County is also not unlike other communities in another vein as well.

The region is allowing a significant portion of its most valuable resource — the resource of children, the next generation — to be wasted by disconnected, uninvolved parents or caregivers.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, the keynote speaker at the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Award luncheon on Thursday, knows all too well what is the cost of unproductive, wasted, discarded youth.

He serves as a witness to it every day inside the walls of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

He watches young people, who believe they have no avenues to turn for help, wind up wasting their lives, their potential, their future.

Like diamonds tossed into garbage cans, these valuable lives are wasted.

“Too often, talent goes untapped, ideas remain unheard, and perspectives are sidelined. This is more than a moral issue, it is not about merely checking a box or even political correctness — it’s a business imperative,” he said. “History tells us these are prerequisites for innovation and progress.”

<strong>THE LIGHT BULB</strong>

Rowe relayed the long-ago story of Lewis Latimer, a young African-American man who, in 1868, working for the small patent law firm, Crosby & Gould, invented the carbon filament, which became a critical piece for Thomas Edison and the invention of the light bulb.

Latimer ultimately became one of the most influential people of his time.

Why? Because he was presented with an opportunity.

“His success is a testament to the power of opportunity in advancing progress. His story underscores what is possible when talent is nurtured irrespective of race, background or circumstance,” Rowe emphasized.

However, in 2024, Rowe explained, Latimer would have only an 8.3% chance of serving on a corporate board of directors; despite every board room across the globe, even all gathered for the Progress Award banquet, is seated under the glow of the light he helped create.

With the Latimer story serving as his backdrop, Rowe, one of the region’s chief advocates for helping youths who often cannot find help in the places where they lay their heads at night, sent out an assignment for the 125 or so in attendance.

<strong>PROVIDE 1 JOB, 1 CHANCE</strong>

He charged the audience to “set aside just one summer job or internship for a teenager” who desperately needs the opportunity.

“I see children every day who have little hope for their future; their parents are absent dealing with their own issues and addictions and life circumstances; their children are effectively raising themselves in homes without food and lights and the most basic of necessities,” he said.

Some children go to school as a way of escaping the home and they stay on the streets for that very same reason.

“They lack love and compassion and guidance. But you know what they do have? They have goals and ideas and talent,” Rowe said. “They are going to be good at something, and it is our collective responsibility to make sure that ‘something’ is something positive.”

The children, he said, have the right to a fair chance to pursue their dreams and contribute to society.

He again scanned the room and sought eye contact with all inside the banquet hall.

“Everyone in this room has the resources, networks and expertise to change the trajectory of their lives,” Rowe said. “You have that transformative power. Pick one kid, pick two, as many as you can, and give them that chance.

“… Open doors that for too long have remained closed. Remove barriers that may seem insurmountable. … Tap into their talents now. You will be amazed at what the young men and women of our county can do.”

He returned to Lewis Latimer. He said the next Lewis Latimer may be in Kankakee County right now. The next Lewis Latimer only needs the opportunity to succeed against the odds stacked against him.

“Be the person that gives him the chance to once again change the world,” Rowe said.

<strong>Innovator in Agriculture</strong>

SoilBiotics

<em>Sponsored by Berkot’s Super Foods</em>

<strong>Excellence in Education</strong>

Kankakee Community College

<em>Sponsored by Riverside Healthcare</em>

<strong>Innovator in Manufacturing</strong>

Greif Bradley

<em>Sponsored by Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</em>

<strong>Innovator in Healthcare</strong>

Riverside Healthcare’s Heart and Vascular Institute

<em>Sponsored by Converging Networks Group</em>

<strong>Innovator in Hospitality</strong>

Adventure Commons

<em>Sponsored by OAK Orthopedics</em>

<strong>Excellence in Real Estate</strong>

Dustin Kooy

<em>Sponsored by Target Local Media</em>

<strong>Innovator in Social Services</strong>

Garden of Prayer Youth Center

<em>Sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary</em>

<strong>Innovator in Technology</strong>

Herscher School District

<em>Sponsored by Kankakee Community College</em>

<strong>Small Business of the Year</strong>

Knack Brewing & Fermentations

<em>Sponsored by First Trust Bank</em>

<strong>Mid-Sized Business of the Year</strong>

Municipal Bank

<em>Sponsored by George Ryan Jr. Insurance Group</em>

<strong>Large Business of the Year</strong>

Meijer

<em>Sponsored by NUCOR</em>

<strong>Female & Male Entrepreneur’s of the Year</strong>

Terry and Aimee Burklow of Burklow Construction

<em>Sponsored by Precision</em>

<strong>Young Entrepreneur of the Year</strong>

Lincoln Skutt, owner of Link to the Past

<em>Sponsored by Dralle</em>